Resident Alien Season 4: Here's Your S04E04: "Truth Hurts" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode of SYFY and USA Network's Alan Tudyk-starring Resident Alien, S04E04: "Truth Hurts."

Just when Harry (Alan Tudyk) thinks that being a human will be a hard enough adjustment, he also learns from Heather (Edi Patterson) that he's a father. That's one of the one-two combinations that our folks will be facing this week, as the belief in aliens continues to grow and buried memories rise to the surface. That brings us to our preview of tonight's episode of SYFY and USA Network's Resident Alien, S04E04: "Truth Hurts," with Harry and Heather realizing that being parents is far from the only complication they need to face. Here's a look at the official overview, sneak peek, and image gallery that were released, along with a look behind the scenes with Patterson and at how the 70's time jump last week was pulled off.

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 4: "Truth Hurts" Preview

Resident Alien Season 4 Episode 4: "Truth Hurts" – Harry (Alan Tudyk) and Heather (Edi Patterson) reunite, but their relationship is more complicated than ever. Written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong.

The fourth season starts with Harry and his baby, Bridget, stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase, while a shape-shifting Alien called a Mantid has taken over his body on Earth, passing himself off as the real Harry Vanderspeigle. Harry manages to escape the Greys and arrives back on Earth for a showdown with the Mantid Alien, but soon finds he may not have what he needs to finish the job. Asta and D'arcy struggle to keep a secret from Ben and Kate, who are both desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience, which Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren't caused by anything human.

Joining Tudyk for the fourth run are Sara Tomko, Alice Wetterlund, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen, Levi Fiehler, Meredith Garretson, and Judah Prehn. In addition, Gary Farmer, Gracelyn Awad Rinke, Jenna Lamia, Sarah Podemski, Linda Hamilton, Enver Gjokaj, Terry O'Quinn, and Edi Patterson return for the fourth season (alongside new guest stars Jewel Staite and Stephen Root).

Stemming from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment, USA Network and SYFY's Resident Alien was adapted to television by EP Chris Sheridan. Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg, Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Nastaran Dibai also executive-produce the adaptation of the Dark Horse comics series.

