Rick and Morty Season 8 Trailer II: At Least Jerry Got Hurt, Right?

With the animated series set to return on May 25th, here's a look at the second official trailer for Adult Swim's Rick and Morty Season 8.

Article Summary Rick and Morty Season 8 drops May 25th with a wild new trailer teasing unpredictable adventures ahead

Glances of the post-Citadel chaos hint at disturbing new storylines for the multiversal Ricks and Mortys

Season 8 episode titles promise fresh concepts and major moments for Summer, Jerry, and Beth

NYCC 2024 revealed more seasons are planned, plus Summer and Jerry getting spotlight episodes, and more.

With only ten days to go until our dimension-hopping duo makes their return to our screens for another round of twisted adventuring, Adult Swim has dropped a second official trailer for Rick and Morty Season 8 (waiting for you above). One of the things that we're already appreciating about the upcoming season is that we have no clue what might be coming, and that's a very good thing coming off an impressive, canon-heavy seventh season (possibly the best overall season of the Emmy Award-winning series' run). One thing, though? The scenes we're seeing of what's left of the Citadel and how the other Ricks and Mortys are doing are kinda disturbing (and the new trailer only made it moreso). As for our headline? That comes from what might be the best line from the trailer…

Here's a look back at the first official trailer for Season 8 and the new show open, followed by a look back at what else we've learned about the return of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty on May 25th:

Assuming that the order they were shown is also the running order for the season, here's a look back at the Season 8 episode titles that were released, followed by a look at the announcement trailer:

S08E01 "Summer of All Fears"

S08E02: "Valkyrick"

S08E03: "The Rick, The Mort & The Ugly"

S08E04: "The Last Temptation of Jerry"

S08E05: "Cryo Mort a Rickver"

S08E06: "The Curicksous Case of Bethjamin Button"

S08E07: "Ricker Than Fiction"

S08E08: "Nomortland"

S08E09: "Morty Daddy"

S08E10: "Hot Rick"

Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is back for Season Eight! Life has meaning again! Anything is possible! Look out for adventures with Summer, Jerry, Beth, and the other Beth. Maybe Butter Bot will get a new task? Whatever happens, you can't keep Rick and Morty down for long. People have tried!

In March, the fine folks over at Cartoon Network's late-night programming block and the Emmy Award-winning series offered fans a look at some very interesting artwork spotlighting character and background designs for the upcoming season. On the character front, we have a very interesting lineup: Constellatio Rick, Arcade Morty, Adult Summer, Homesteader Rick, Old Morty Jr., Boss Hog Rick, and a Trash Monster. In terms of background designs, you could spend an entire day picking over every detail in each image provided – and are we getting a return to what's left of the Citadel this season?!?

Rick and Morty Season 8: New York Comic Con 2024 Updates

What else did we learn about the Emmy Award-winning animated series during the NYCC 2024 panel? Beyond Season 8, Showrunner Scott Marder shared that the team was "almost done writing the first pass of Season 10." And as we previously reported, Rick and Morty will be back for Seasons 11 and 12. In terms of the panel itself, there were a number of interesting teases, previews, and updates. Spencer Grammer teased that we will be seeing a Summer-focused episode – and another new side to the character. Chris Parnell confirmed a Jerry-focused episode and teased that a holiday will be spotlighted that usually doesn't get a lot of attention. Ian Cardoni teased some new versions of Rick, while Sarah Chalke dropped that she got to play a third type of Beth in the second episode. Harry Belden and Cardoni then segued into an impromptu exchange between Rick and Morty as Morty tries to resist entering "The Vault of Spoilers" (nicely representing just how cautious everyone was about possibly even getting close to a spoiler.

