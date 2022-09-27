Rick and Morty: Spencer Grammer, Rob Schrab Offer S06E04 BTS Looks

Yesterday, series co-creator Dan Harmon, writer Rob Schrab, and director Jacob Hair took viewers behind the scenes of Harmon & Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty S06E04 "Night Family." And by the time the dust settled and the final credits rolled, two things were clear. First, "Night Summer" (Spencer Grammer) is not someone to be f***ed with. Second, "Day Summer" has some serious issues that need to be addressed… the family's safety, if not Summer's (check out our review here). Now, Grammer and Schrab are offering some unique perspectives on how the episode came to be via Instagram.

First up, Grammer shared a look behind the scenes at recording, as she offers some takes on "Night Summer":

Next up, Schrab shared some sketches he did for the most recent episode. And on a personal note? That artwork is amazing, and I would definitely throw down a couple of bucks if Schrab ever turned those into prints. Some really, really impressive work:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, Harmon, Schrab, and Hair discuss exploring the power of the subconscious mind and the darkness residing in Summer Smith. Following that, we have a preview for next Sunday's episode, S06E05 "Final DeSmithation":

And here's a look at what appears to be a Rick & Jerry-focused adventure (considering their "evolved" dynamic, this should be interesting). And just so you know? It's already won me over with a spot-on "Sailor Moon" line:

Rick and Morty: Tales from Alternate Dimensions

Directed by Masaru Matsumoto (Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars) and stemming from Sola Entertainment, the Halloween-inspired The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara sees Rick looking to build the ultimate AI toaster until a trip to Akihabara for spare parts takes a twisted turn for our dimension-hopping duo. Think screws. Now here's a look at The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara, followed by looks at four previously-released shorts:

Directed by Takashi Sano (Tower of God), produced by Sola Entertainment, and animated at Telecom Animation Film, the anime short Rick and Morty vs. Genocider finds Morty going on an adventure to Tokyo, Japan, to try and help stop "The Genocider." And yes, it's beautiful, emotional, and some really weird stuff happens:

Sano returned with the new short (produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Telecom Animation Film), Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)– following up on his previous short, Rick & Morty vs. Genocider. Here's a look at the newest short, with a focus on Summer and Jerry that goes in ways we didn't expect:

Written and directed by Kaichi Sato and produced by Studio DEEN, "Samurai & Shogun" finds Rick WTM72 (Yohei Tadano) and Shogun Morty (Keisuke Chiba) in a Lone Wolf and Cub-themed dimension. A nasty group of Ninja Ricks isn't willing to let go of Shogun Morty without a fight – an option that Rick WTM72 is more than willing to oblige. From there, we have a look at the follow-up short that was released last month, continuing the story, Samurai and Shogun Part 2:

In the creative spirit of Samurai & Shogun by Kaichi Sato and Rick & Morty vs. Genocider from Takeshi Sano, here's a look at Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where even the "Rick-mobile" can prove deadly, and you'll wonder like we do why Scary Terry isn't a downloadable character for a fighting game like Mortal Kombat: