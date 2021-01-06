Riverdale Season 5 Teaser: Now That Someone Has The Gang's Attention

With two weeks to go until The CW and series creator/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Riverdale returns for a fifth season, viewers are getting another teaser from the network focusing on the pre-time jump opening episodes that find Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Toni (Vanessa Morgan), and Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) facing two major and potentially deadly situations. First, the endgame to those creepy-as-f**k videos that had jaws dropping in the fourth season finale. But possibly worse than that considering what your memories of it were like? They must confront the horrors of… senior prom.

Here's a look at what you can expect when season-opener "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax" (written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray, and directed by Pamela Romanowsky) premieres on January 20 on The CW:

Riverdale season 5, episode 1 "Chapter Seventy-Seven: Climax": PROM NIGHT INTERRUPTED — Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead's (Cole Sprouse) investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie (KJ Apa) agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni's (Vanessa Morgan) been keeping from her. Camila Mendes, Mädchen Amick, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Directed by Pamela Romanowsky, and written by Ace Hasan and Greg Murray.

The CW's Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Madchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Skeet Ulrich as FP Jones, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, and Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Erinn Westbrook (The Resident) joins the cast for the fifth season as Tabitha Tate, the ambitious, entrepreneurial granddaughter of Pop Tate. Seeing serious business potential in her family's business, Tabitha's come to Riverdale to take over Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe in the hopes of franchising the iconic diner, even as the town around it struggles to survive. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Aguirre-Sacasa, and Jon Goldwater executive produce. Filmed in Vancouver, BC, Canada, the series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios in association with Berlanti Productions.