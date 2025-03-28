Posted in: MTV, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race S17E13: "Drag Baby Mamas" Preview: A Family Affair

This week, MTV's RuPaul’s Drag Race S17E13: "Drag Baby Mamas" finds our queens giving their loved ones a drag makeover. Here's our preview...

And then there were five: Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, Sam Star, and Suzie Toot. By the time the credits rolled on last week's round of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17, Onya Nurve and Lexi Love walked away the winners of "The Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent Monologues" – while Lana Ja'Rae walked away from the competition, having lost the lip-sync Lydia B Kollins (check out what Bleeding Cool's Eden Arnold thoughts here: "RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 12 Review: Open to Interpretation"). This week, we have the round that we're particularly huge fans of: S17E13: "Drag Baby Mamas," where our queens get to make over some extra special drag newbies: their mothers and fathers – and with guest judge June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie) joining the festivities.

Along with your "First Lewk" at tonight's episode, we have a look back at the "The Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve & Talent Monologues" and Lana Ja'Rae and Sam Star's lip-sync battle to "Illusion" by Dua Lipa. Later in the post, we have the latest edition of "The Pit Stop" – with Monét X Change joined by BenDeLaCreme for a rundown of what went down during last week's round:

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Viewing Guide

Where & When Can I Watch MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17? Each 90-minute episode airing on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

Who's Hosting & Serving as Mainstay Judges for MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 17? Of course, Emmy Award-winning host RuPaul will be joined by mainstay judges Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison.

What Are Our Queens Competing For? The title of "America's Next Drag Superstar" and a cash prize of $200,000 (courtesy of TodayTix).

Wait! What's This About "The Badonka Dunk Tank"?!? Following the lipsync, each eliminated queen has a chance to receive immunity and save themselves from having to sashay away. Queens will choose from 10 levers and if they pick one of the two levers that dunks Michelle, they get to remain in the competition. If not, they will be eliminated.

Who Are This Season's MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race" Guest Judges? The star-studded line-up of guest judges includes Katy Perry, Doechii, Sandra Bernhard, Julia Schlaepfer, Paul W. Downs, Hunter Schafer, Quinta Brunson, Jamal Sims, Law Roach, Adam Lambert, Betsey Johnson, Whitney Cummings, Sam Smith, Jerrod Carmichael, June Diane Raphael, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Is "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked" Returning? The Emmy Award-winning aftershow will premiere immediately following at 9:30 pm ET/PT on MTV. "Untucked" gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the backstage drama as the queens anxiously await their fate in the competition.

How Can I Stay Up to Date on MTV's "RuPaul's Drag Race"? For more information and up-to-date news, follow on X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads, and Facebook for all the latest tea. Make sure to join the conversation using #DragRace.

Meet Your Season 17 Queens!

UPDATED: The Season 17 cast now includes Jewels Sparkles (Tampa, FL), Lexi Love (Louisville, KY), Onya Nurve (Cleveland, OH), Sam Star (Leeds, AL), and Suzie Toot (Fort Lauderdale, FL). Now that you've gotten a chance to meet this season's "Drag Race" queens, here's a little bit more about each of them heading into the premiere (followed by some video profiles):

Jewels Sparkles – Tampa, FL (@thejewelssparkles): Out of drag, this youthful queen has a sweetness and innocence and is a self-described "ditzy, clumsy bimbo." But don't be fooled – Jewels intends to enter the competition with intention and strategy. With influences that range from Ariana Grande to Priscilla Presley to her Puerto Rican and Cuban heritage, you'd be foolish to underestimate this talented doll as merely a "look queen."

Lexi Love – Louisville, KY (@mslexilove): Lexi Love is a full-time "playmate" at Play, Louisville, a bar known for its high-energy drag excellence. As a performer, Lexi knows how to turn the party up – but she's also someone you'd love to kick it with. Having survived a period of homelessness and drug addiction, she has emerged a stronger and more independent queen and is ready for the re-birth of Lexi to take over the world!

Onya Nurve – Cleveland, OH (@onyanurve): Smashburger cook by day, enchanting and in-demand drag artist by night. Onya Nurve got bitten by the performance bug in high school and took an artistic career path to drag via a BFA in Painting from the Cleveland Institute of Art. A comedic actress as well as being able to belt out a tune, Onya represents a real threat in this competition!

Sam Star – Leeds, AL (@samstarqueen): Stunning, stylish, SOUTHERN! Sam is quite the Renaissance queen, having trained in musical theater and being a retired gymnast/cheerleader who can do back handsprings! With polished makeup skills and a gorgeous mug, Sam has gone on to win an impressive number of pageant titles for such a young queen: it's no surprise to learn that Trinity The Tuck is her drag mother and mentor.

Suzie Toot – Fort Lauderdale, FL (@suzie.toot): Suzie's uniqueness is her greatest strength in drag. A professional tap dancer with a look rooted deeply in 1920s and 30s fashions, Suzie describes herself as the "cross-section between Betty Boop and Lucille Ball." A skilled actor with a wild sense of humor and excellent comedic timing, Suzie hopes to wow the judges with her quirky take on drag!

MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder Productions. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, Michele Mills, and RuPaul Charles serve as executive producers. Daniel Blau Rogge serves as executive producer for MTV, and Julie Ha serves as supervising producer.

