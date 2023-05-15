S.W.A.T.: New Deal Sees Seasons 1-5 Streaming on Netflix This Week CBS's S.W.A.T. Seasons 1-5 will begin streaming on Netflix this week after a new deal with Sony TV (with Season 6 expected this fall).

With CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. wrapping up its sixth season this week with S06E22 "Legacy," fans can finally rest assured that there will be a seventh season (even though it will be a shortened 13-episode final run – for now?). And now, they know that they can head to Netflix beginning this Wednesday (May 17th) to check out the show's back catalog, with the streamer striking a "substantial deal" with Sony Pictures TV for the first five seasons (with the current sixth season reportedly joining the first five seasons this fall). Seasons of CBS's S.W.A.T. currently stream on Paramount+ for their run and a number of months after once their broadcast run ends (with the first three seasons also available on Hulu). So with that in mind, here's a look at what we know so far about this week's season finale:

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy" Preview

S.W.A.T. Season 6 Episode 22 "Legacy": The team works with the DEA and their iron-jawed leader, Mack Boyle (guest star Timothy Hutton), to stop a ruthless cartel boss waging war on the streets of Los Angeles as he exacts revenge on those who killed his son in the season finale (written by Brandon Margolis & Brandon Sonnier and directed Billy Gierhart):

CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Shawn Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios)