Saturday Night Live Checks In with John Mulaney During SNL Read-Thru

With John Mulaney and musical guest LCD Soundsystem set to hit the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, you know what time it is, right? If you've traveled with us down these "week of" publicity machines for NBC's Saturday Night Live before then you know that after the intro video (which we have below), it's time to check in with the host during read-thru. And that's exactly what we have waiting for you below…

Here's a look at Mulaney in the middle of read-thru (though we can't shake this feeling that he might've known the photo was being taken and went for an ironic pose):

Now here's a look at Mulaney and LCD Soundsystem's official welcome back to Studio 8H, and don't forget about who's on tap as we head into a new month. On March 5th, Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight) is set to host with a rescheduled Charli XCX as the musical guest. Then on March 12, Zoë Kravitz (The Batman) takes the main stage at Studio 8H to host, with musical guest Rosalía joining Kravitz.

During a tour behind-the-scenes of SNL's show night with CBS Mornings host Gayle King for his Kennedy Center honor before the end of the year, Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels revealed that he had been thinking of retiring and thought it was a "really good time to leave." But first and foremost, his commitment is to see the show make it to that milestone. "I think I'm committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years. I'd like to see that through, and I have a feeling that'd be a really good time to leave," Michaels explained. "I won't want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It's been my life's work. So I'm going to do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well," he continued. And while Michaels was loathed to discuss details on something that wouldn't happen for three more years, he did admit when it comes to who would take on the role next that they had "a sense of where we're headed with that."

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).