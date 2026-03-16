Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: scarpetta

Scarpetta: Austin McMains Talks Liz Sarnoff, David Hornsby & More

Austin McMains (Chicago P.D.) discussed his role on Prime Video's Scarpetta, working with Showrunner Liz Sarnoff, David Hornsby, and more.

Article Summary Austin McMains shares insights about playing August Ryan on Prime Video’s Scarpetta crime series.

He reveals working with Liz Sarnoff and director David Gordon Green was both inspiring and welcoming.

McMains discusses connecting with David Hornsby, who plays older August, and shaping the character’s voice.

He highlights building chemistry with Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale on set and embracing the cast family vibe.

Austin McMains has embraced his status as an up-and-coming talent since his on-screen debut in 2013's Piper's World. As he returned in 2018 with various projects and shorts in the indie scene, he started appearing in more higher-profile projects like USA's Scare Tactics, the indie film The Treasure of Pancho Villa (2025), and his second TV appearance in NBC's Chicago P.D. McMains spoke to Bleeding Cool about his biggest opportunity to date as past August Ryan, a police officer who works with the renowned forensic pathologist, Kay Scarpetta, in the Prime Video series Scarpetta, working with showrunner/creator Liz Sarnoff, director David Gordon Green, co-stars Rosy McEwen and Jake Cannavale, and meeting David Hornsby, who plays his character's older counterpart. The series follows Kay Scarpetta through two timelines, with Nicole Kidman playing her in present-day and McEwen playing her past incarnation, solving various cases with her entourage that includes Pete Marino (Bobby and Jake Cannavale) while also dealing with her sister, Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis and Amanda Righetti), and niece (Ariana DeBose and Savannah Lumar).

Scarpetta: Austin McMains on Crafting August Ryan's Voice, Embracing the Show Family, and Meeting David Hornsby

Before getting cast for Scarpetta, how familiar were you with Patricia's work, and what intrigued you about entering her world?

I was new to her world when I first got cast. I don't know if I'm necessarily the exact audience for the Scarpetta books originally, so when I got cast, I had about two weeks before I started binge-reading Autopsy, because my character, August Ryan, appears in that book. Instantly, I became a huge fan of Patricia Cornwell, so that was my first introduction into the book series, but also her world.

What's it like working with Liz as a creative?

Amazing. I was starstruck to meet her, and to see and be on set with her, and to be a part of a production of hers, because I'm just such a big fan. I love the show Barry, I also love all her work, so meeting her was definitely striking, but she's also one of the warmest presences, and she makes you feel right at home, so it was definitely a delight.

Did you coordinate with David in capturing August's essence, or did you work more directly with Liz on your past incarnation of August?

Good question. It was interesting, because to answer your question, more so David Gordon Green, because I believe it was the first day of filming that scene with Rosy, as past Kay Scarpetta, at the doorstep when she enters, that was the very first scene that we shot of all of Scarpetta season one. It was the first day for David, Liz, and all of us, at least in production. That was the introduction of August Ryan, so [David] told me a little bit about the voice, but the main thing was, when I got the braces, I think 90 percent of the character right there, mouthful of braces.

Did you talk to Hornsby about it?

I didn't get to talk to David Hornsby until after we wrapped production. We never crossed paths, obviously, because we were never on set at the same time. I probably could have reached out, but I ended up reaching out after we had already wrapped on Instagram, and we had a brief conversation over DMs, sending each other's praises, and it was a blast. You can tell by talking to him over DM's that he's a hilarious guy, so the way he texts, he's amazing too. I'm watching the series right now, I'm getting to see his footage, and it's opening my eyes to how he decided to go about August Ryan.

He's wonderful on Sunny and Mythic Quest.

Oh my gosh, so right before I was going into production, I was like, "I know that David Hornsby is the guy," so I watched as much of Mythic Quest as I could and Always Sunny I did [laughs], but his character is nothing like what August Ryan is going to be, so yeah, mad respect to David Hornsby.

What did you like developing that chemistry with Rosy and Jake [Cannavale], and did you look at the behind-the-scenes when you weren't filming your scenes and observe Nicole [Kidman], Bobby [Cannavale], and David Hornsby, as a reference as to the way that things were going to be your past character counterparts.

[Rosy and Jake] got a little bit more face time with their older counterparts, so they definitely had a bit more leverage in that regard. So I stepped back and let them lead the way, to be honest with you. I felt like I was helping tell their story, specifically Kay's, so they brought so much to the table, and they gave me so much to work with. They definitely led the way in terms of chemistry.

What was it like working with Rosy and Jake in those scenes?

Yeah, they're extremely professional, obviously, generational talents. Fond memories looking back on production days with them. Jake's hilarious, Rosy's such a warm light to be around, and she's so welcoming. I was nervous going into production, and it's Rosy and my scene first. I'm meeting Jake and Rosy the same day. We're all on our first day on set. I'm also working with Graham Phillips (past Matt Peterson) that same day, and it was overwhelming, but the love and the warmth made it so much easier to be on set that day, specifically.

This is your third experience in episodic television. How would you compare that experience with when you're doing film?

This is the fondest experience I've had working in film and TV, because I have more days on set. I grew close to the crew, cast, and everybody, but also the idea of telling a story like this and being a part of such a big production. This is the kind of story that I want to be telling, the kind of projects that I want to be a part of, and this must be my favorite so far. There's no question that it's my favorite.

Scarpetta, which also stars Simon Baker and Hunter Parrish, is available on Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!