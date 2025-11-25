Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Patricia Cornwell, scarpetta

Scarpetta Set for March 2026; Amazon Previews Kidman, Curtis Series

Prime Video released first-look images for Nicole Kidman & Jamie Lee Curtis-starring Scarpetta, an adaptation of Patricia Cornwell's novels.

Back in May, Prime Video treated us to a quick look at Showrunner Liz Sarnoff's Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis-starring and executive-producing series Scarpetta as part of the streamer's "Escape with Prime" trailer. Now, we're getting our best look yet at the upcoming series adaptation of bestselling author Patricia Cornwell's novels, which will hit Prime Video screens in more than 240 countries and territories on March 11, 2026. To celebrate the occasion, we have our first set of preview images to pass along, as well as an official series overview – here's a look:

The streaming series brings Cornwell's iconic literary character to life in a gripping series starring Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta. With skilled hands and an unnerving eye, this unrelenting medical examiner is determined to serve as the voice of the victims, unmask a serial killer, and prove that her career-making case from 28 years prior isn't also her undoing. Set against the backdrop of modern forensic investigation, the series delves beyond the crime scene to explore the psychological complexities of both perpetrators and investigators, creating a multi-layered thriller that examines the toll of pursuing justice at all costs.

From Emmy-nominated writer, executive producer, and showrunner Liz Sarnoff (Barry, Lost) comes Scarpetta, a chilling crime thriller that unfolds across two timelines. This dual narrative explores Kay Scarpetta's journey from her beginnings as a Chief Medical Examiner in the late '90s to her present-day return to her hometown, where she resumes her former position while investigating a grisly murder. As Scarpetta pursues justice, she must navigate complicated relationships, including the fraught dynamic with her sister, Dorothy Farinelli (Curtis), confront long-held professional and personal grudges, and face secrets that threaten to unravel everything she's built.

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (Expats) stars as Medical Examiner Kay Scarpetta, Academy Award winner Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear) stars as her sister Dorothy Farinelli, Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale stars as Detective Pete Marino, with Emmy nominee Simon Baker (The Mentalist) as FBI profiler Benton Wesley and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) as Kay's tech-savvy niece Lucy Watson. The series' dual timeline is completed by Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Amanda Righetti (The Mentalist), Jake Cannavale (The Offer), and Hunter Parrish (Weeds), who portray the past versions of Kidman, Curtis, Cannavale, and Baker's characters, respectively.

Prime Video's Scarpetta is executive-produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Jamie Lee Curtis through Comet Pictures, writer and showrunner Liz Sarnoff through Sarnoff TV, author Patricia Cornwell through P & S Projects, as well as Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber through Blumhouse Television. David Gordon Green directed five episodes and also serves as executive producer alongside Amy Sayres. Amazon MGM Studios and Blumhouse Television produce the series in association with Blossom Films, Comet Pictures, and P&S Projects.

