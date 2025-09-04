Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: John C. McGinley's Dr. Cox Returning for ABC's Revival Series

John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox) is set to reunite with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, and Judy Reyes for ABC's Scrubs revival series.

We know that "We're getting the band back together" is one of those phrases that has been beaten to death, but this is one of those situations when it's really appropriate. Heading into this week, we knew that ABC's Scrubs revival/sequel series had original series creator Bill Lawrence on board as an executive producer and that Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke were set to return and executive produce. Earlier this week, the good news rolled on with word that Judy Reyes's (ABC's High Potential) Carla Espinosa would be joining Braff's J.D., Faison's Turk, and Chalke's Elliot Reid, with Reyes set for a special recurring guest star role. Now, we can add John C. McGinley's Dr. Perry Cox into the mix, with the actor set to return in a recurring role. It's not clear if Ken Jenkins and Neil Flynn will reprise their respective roles as Bob Kelso and Janitor.

"We're in the process of, the cool thing, putting the writers together. And it's the best thing in the world to see that some of the most talented writers in the world wrote on that show and they're all still friends, and my friends. And so [we] have a combination of the old and new. We're just starting to build it right now. And I expect it to make an appearance very soon," the series creator revealed back in February regarding the project. In terms of why now seems the right time to revisit the beloved series' universe, Lawrence added, "I thought about it a lot, and I think the main impetus is selfish. It's that we're all friends, and we enjoy spending time together, and you can't meet a writer or an actor or actress on that show, a crew member, that didn't count that as one of the highlights of their career. And so all of us were like, even if it's just that, why not do it again? And that's part of the fun."

The sequel series will follow JD Dorian (Braff) and Christopher Turk (Faison), who scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. Showrunners Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra executive-produce alongside Lawrence. Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer will also executive-produce the reboot for Lawrence's production company, Doozer.

