Shifting Gears: Our S02E12: "Uncle Sam" & Season 2 Finale Preview

Here's our preview for tonight's episode of ABC's Shifting Gears, S02E12: "Uncle Sam," and for next week's season finale, S02E13: "Surprise."

Article Summary Shifting Gears Season 2 reaches its final two episodes, with big surprises ahead for the Matt and Riley dynamic.

In S02E12: "Uncle Sam," Riley competes for golden child status as her brother Sam returns with a shock career move.

Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star in episode 12, promising new twists and family tensions.

The season finale, S02E13: "Surprise," teases rocky love lives and a romantic turning point for Riley and Gabe.

Believe it or not, we're down to the final two episodes of ABC's Tim Allen and Kat Dennings-starring Shifting Gears Season 2. In S02E12: "Uncle Sam," Riley (Dennings) has a chance to move up the "golden child" ladder when her brother returns with a career change that Matt (Allen) definitely didn't see coming. Along with an official overview and image gallery, we also have a sneak peek at what's to come. In addition, we have an early look at the official overview for Feb. 4th's season finale, S02E13: "Surprise."

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episodes 12 & 13 Previews

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 12: "Uncle Sam" – Matt is thrilled to show off his military-hero son Sam, but a shift in Sam's career could finally give Riley a chance to be the golden child. Meanwhile, Andy's singing hits all the wrong notes for Riley. Jesse Williams and Luke Macfarlane guest star.

Shifting Gears Season 2 Episode 13: "Surprise" – Matt revs his love life back up only to find the road rockier than expected. Meanwhile, a chance romantic moment has Riley and Gabe questioning the nature of their relationship. Jenna Elfman, Jesse Williams, Angela Kinsey, and Mookie Betts guest star.

ABC's Shifting Gears follows Matt, the stubborn, widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When his estranged daughter, Riley, and her kids move into his house, the real restoration begins. The series stars Tim Allen as Matt, Kat Dennings as Riley, Seann William Scott as Gabriel, Daryl Chill Mitchell as Stitch, Maxwell Simkins as Carter, and Barrett Margolis as Georgia. Tim Allen executive produces alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Kat Dennings is a producer. The ABC series is produced by 20th Television.

