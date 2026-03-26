Posted in: Adult Swim, TV | Tagged: smiling friends

Smiling Friends Short "Card Game": We Bet Pim Wishes He Rolled a "3"

With the final episodes of Adult Swim's Smiling Friends set for April 12th, the gang's "Card Game" takes a REALLY wrong turn in this short.

Article Summary Smiling Friends is ending with Season 3, with final episodes airing on Adult Swim April 12th.

Creators Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel wanted to finish the show on a high note, true to their vision.

A new Smiling Friends short, "Card Game," features Pim in a hilariously disastrous situation.

While the main series ends, more creative projects and possible shorts from the creators may come.

Around this time last month, Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel broke the news that Smiling Friends was coming to an end with the third season. A silver lining is that two new Season 3 episodes will be available on Adult Swim on April 12th, and the duo will collaborate on future projects. As for why they're ending the series, Cusack and Hadel shared that they've said all they wanted to say and that now was the time to wrap things up before the series became something less than what they envisioned. While they left the door slightly open to a special or something along those lines in the future, for now, the beloved animated series has wrapped. But that doesn't mean there may not be a "Smiling Shorts" episode or two lying around – like the one that was released earlier today. In "Card Game," Charlie and Allan explain the rules of their card game to Pim – and how all he needs to do is roll a 3, and he should be fine. But Pim has to draw a card first… and that's when things go really wrong.

Here's a look at what Cusack and Hadel had to share about ending the animated series:

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter shortly after the third season wrapped, Cusack and Handel were asked how long they could see the animated series running (Adult Swim picked up Smiling Friends for two additional seasons ahead of the Season 3 premiere). "We'll see how we feel after four and five, and then Zach and I will get into the war room and decide what the next plan is. We pretty much can guarantee it's not going to go on as much as these other shows," Cusack shared, Hadel added, "Even if we had a thousand ideas at the end of season five, we're not going to go on long. I will say that much. We're not going to put a number up, but five is getting close to probably where we'll want to wrap it up." That doesn't mean that Adult Swim and those close to them aren't pushing for more seasons.

"Even our agents think we're going to go to season 80 [laughs]," Cusack responded. "Our reps and Adult Swim are like, 'Surely, we'll go on forever.' But Zach and I know what's best for the show. The Beatles are so cool. They ended with 'Abbey Road' on a peak, and it's like this nice little discography you can go back to watch. Leaving the audience wanting more is the best." When the interview mentions that Paul McCartney's follow-up band, Wings, "had some good songs," Cusack added, "Yeah, but that was good because it was like a reset. If Zach and I made another show after 'Smiling Friends,' that would be an excuse to be refreshed again. That's why Wings were good because Paul McCartney was like, 'All right, now I can start again.'"

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