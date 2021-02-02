It was a moment many Star Trek: Discovery fans waited for since the beginning of the series, the moment Commander Michael Burnham finally took her place on the captain's chair to conclude season three. Deadline Hollywood hosted a virtual screening series to reflect on the watershed moment with star Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Burnham, along with executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise.

Star Trek – Coronation of Michael Burnham

"Honor is something I think about a lot," Martin-Green said. "Honor. Truth. Hope. Love." The episode titled "The Hope Is You, Part II" saw Burnham organize the liberation of Discovery from its hijacking from the Emerald Chain's Osyraa (Janet Kidder). Despite at various times being at odds with Starfleet Command, Burnham solved their biggest problem at a galactic scale in the burn that rendered all warp drive inert and decimated the Federation, not to mention its member planets. "I'll just speak for myself, "the actress added. "It's something I definitely think a lot about, specially blessed to tell the story right now, while things are the way that they are and also why things are always the way they've been."

While Discovery started as a Star Trek prequel, the series took a dramatic turn to the 32nd century in season three and into uncharted territory. "You know, to have a woman of color as the captain of a show is a long time coming and it should have happened a long time ago," Kurtzman said. "I think about the young girls and boys," Martin-Green added. "I just think about what it represents." "Just because she's in the chair doesn't mean that her journey's over," Kurtzman continued. "It's actually a brand new journey is really beginning for her." Paradise took time to recognize the crew and their hard work in post-production during the pandemic. "The bulk of the post-production, editing, VFX, all those things were as done from everyone's homes," the EP said. "I have to say, our team is absolutely incredible, absolutely incredible, they stepped up and they delivered in such an amazing way." Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on CBS All Access, which becomes Paramount+ on March 4.