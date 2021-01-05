Star Trek: Discovery S03 Finale Preview: Can the Federation Be Saved?

Hard to believe but after 12 episodes, Star Trek: Discovery viewers have reached the fourth season finale, "That Hope Is You, Part 2"- but that's what awaits CBS All Access subscribers this Thursday. And heading into the season-ender, Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew are finding themselves backed into a serious corner- with the fate of the Federation (and the future) hanging in the balance. Osyraa (Janet Kidder) is still in control of Discovery, and not in a particularly good mood when her offer of a treaty between the Emerald Chain and the Federation is not well-received. And even though most of the crew is sent off the ship safely, not everyone escaped Osyraa's grasp- and not everyone survived. Here's a look at the episode images and preview for this week's season finale, "That Hope Is You, Part 2":

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 13 "That Hope Is You, Part 2": As the Emerald Chain tightens its grip and the mystery of the Burn is finally solved, Burnham and the crew have one last chance to save themselves – and the Federation.

Now here's a look at the promo for the season finale, followed by the preview that first screened during last week's episode of Wil Wheaton's Ready Room (starting at the 31:26 mark):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ox7Jm3Z5GRQ

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premiered on October 15 on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou, Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.