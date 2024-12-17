Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: lower decks, star trek

Star Trek: Lower Decks Finale "The New Next Generation" Images & More

Check out what Paramount+ released for the series finale of Mike McMahan's Star Trek: Lower Decks S05E10: "The New Next Generation."

With this week's tenth episode of the final run of Paramount+ and Mike McMahan's Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome-starring Star Trek: Lower Decks, the beloved animated series ends its five-season mission to an end (for now?). That brings us to what we know about "The New Next Generation" (written by McMahan and directed by Megan Lloyd) – a series finale that does not offer a whole lot in its official synopsis: "Season finale where lots of wild stuff happens!" However, that image of the returning Klingon brothers Malor (Sam Witwer) and Ma'ah (Jon Curry) did catch our attention…

For those feeling nostalgic, here's a look at a rundown of official trailers from the first four seasons, followed by a look back at the official overview for the fifth and final season:

In season five of STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with closing "space potholes" – subspace rifts that are causing chaos in the Alpha Quadrant. Pothole duty would be easy for Junior Officers Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford … If they didn't also have to deal with an Orion war, furious Klingons, diplomatic catastrophes, murder mysteries and scariest of all: their own career aspirations.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D'Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Samathan Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ranson, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana. The series is produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios' animation arm, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse serves as the animation studio for the series.

