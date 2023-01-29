Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Official Trailer Signals A Journey's End With Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard kicking off its final run on February 16th, here's a look at the official trailer for the third season.

In what we're pretty sure will be foreshadowing for how we handle FOX's Super Bowl LVII, our focus during CBS's NFL AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals really didn't have a whole lot to do with the actual game. With Rihanna rocking "The Big Game's" halftime show, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul reuniting for PopCorners, and very interesting rumblings about some trailers set to drop, can you blame us? But you can't have a Super Bowl without knowing who's competing, so tonight's playoff game was highlighted by the release of the official trailer (along with some very cool new key art) for the third & final season of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard. And without giving too much away, let's just say that it feels like this season will have a little something for every "Star Trek" fan to appreciate. So think "epic"…

With the franchise series set to begin wrapping up its run on February 16th, here's a look at the official trailer for Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard (followed by a look back at what was previously released):

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series. In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Daniel Davis is set to reprise his ST: TNG role as Professor Moriarty.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.

And here's a look at the most recent preview images released for the upcoming third & final season, as well as the original season key art released during the show's TCA winter press event: