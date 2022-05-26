Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Taps Jude Law to Star; Set for 2023 Premiere

As we await news on Andor, The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and something codenamed "Grammar Rodeo" during this week's "Star Wars Celebration," we're keeping our attention on today's "Lucasfilm's Studio Showcase" presentation (and make sure to check out our liveblog of the event going on right now). Except we can now call "Grammar Rodeo" by its official title- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. The series is set during "the post–'Return of the Jedi' reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire" (much in line with The Mandalorian). The project stems from director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford's (Spider-Man: Homecoming) and has been referred to as "a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the '80s" within the hallways of Lucasfilm. Now, we know that Jude Law will be joining the series, with Watts, Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni executive producing. Currently in pre-production, the series will stream next year.

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, which was released on May 4th, with the series set to hit Disney+ on May 27th with its first two episodes (streaming weekly until the finale on Wednesday, June 22):

Now here's a look at the previously-released official teaser & date announcement:

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.