Star Wars Celebration Stay On Target Liveblog: The Lucasfilm Showcase

The last Star Wars Celebration was in a surprisingly cold Chicago in April of 2019. At the time, none one thought that the pandemic would happen, and the world was certainly not going to end anytime soon, yet here we are. There have been a few fan conventions happening here and there ever since COVID-19 hit, but Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, happening this weekend, is the first time it feels like we might actually be through the woods. Featuring a mask and vaccinate/negative test mandate, the convention has gone out of its way to make its fans and guests feel as safe as possible. And I'm on the floor at Star Wars Celebration, bringing you all the news.

This morning, we are at the Celebration Stage, liveblogging the Lucasfilm Showcase. This is kicking off the entire convention, and we have to wonder what kind of information they are going to drop on us. The description namedrops Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Mandalorian, and Andor specifically, but there are many Star Wars in the works out there. And if there is going to be movie news, it will be in this panel. So join me [and occasionally TV editor Ray Flook] as we bring you everything directly from the panel including anything they don't show during the official livestream.

Joining McGregor & Christensen are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, Maya Erskine, and Grant Feely. The series taking place 10 years after Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker (Christensen) turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. Director Deborah Chow moves from directing episodes of The Mandalorian to directing the entire run of the series with directorial "geek cred" that also includes American Gods, Better Call Saul, Lost in Space, Jessica Jones, Reign, and Mr. Robot. In April 2020, Joby Harold (Army of the Dead) was tapped to replace Hossein Amini (Drive) after reports surfaced that Kennedy was dissatisfied with Amini's scripts. Legendary composer and "Star Wars" franchise Hall-of-Famer John Williams is set to compose the theme for the series.

