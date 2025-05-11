Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Gets "Litt Up" Tonight: Our S01E12: "Angry Sylvester" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell-starring Suits LA, Season 1 Ep. 12: "Angry Sylvester."

By now, fans of Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA have had a chance to process the bad news. But there are still two more episodes left, and tonight brings a major name from the original series back onto our screens: Rick Hoffman's Louis Litt. Because if you're Stuart (Josh McDermitt), who else would you want to take an anger management class with? And that's not even close to the only drama in play tonight – here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek at S01E12: "Angry Sylvester":

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 12: "Angry Sylvester" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 12: "Angry Sylvester" – Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Ted (Stephen Amell) disagree when she tries to sign a high-profile client against his wishes; Stuart (Josh McDermitt) meets an unexpected adversary at anger management; Rick (Bryan Greenberg) works to secure Dylan Pryor's (Victoria Justice) dream role; Leah (Alice Lee) questions her future at Black & Associates. Directed by Emile Levisetti and written by Genevieve Sparling.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt plays Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused, and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates, only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protégé in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

