Suits LA. S01E08: "Acapulco" Preview: Ted Needs A Favor From Harvey

Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter is back! Here's our preview for tonight's episode of NBC's Stephen Amell-starring Suits LA. S01E08 "Acapulco."

Let's just get right to the heart of the biggest headline heading into tonight's episode of NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA. In S01E08: "Acapulco," Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter is back on our screens – and back in Ted's (Amell) life. Meanwhile, Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Leah (Alice Lee) get the attention of the new HR head and Stuart (Josh McDermitt) needs a favor from Rick (Bryan Greenberg). Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peek for tonight's episode.

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 8: "Acapulco" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 8: "Acapulco" – In the past, Ted's (Stephen Amell) mob trial case takes a bad turn, forcing him to turn to old friend Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht); Erica (Lex Scott Davis) and Leah's (Alice Lee) clash over personal time gets the attention of the firm's new head of HR; Stuart (Josh McDermitt) calls in a favor from Rick (Bryan Greenberg) to discredit a witness. Directed by Anton Cropper from a screenplay by Sharyn Rothstein.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

