Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Adds 5 Recurring Guest Stars: Details

Tommy Martinez, Andrea Cortes, Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke & Dale Dickey are recurring guest stars on Amazon Freevee's Bosch: Legacy.

We've got some casting news to pass along regarding the third season of Amazon Freevee's Titus Welliver-starring Bosch: Legacy. Earlier today, we got word that Tommy Martinez (Good Trouble), Andrea Cortes (The Company You Keep), Orla Brady (Star Trek: Picard), Michael Reilly Burke (Griselda), and Dale Dickey (Horizon) have joined the cast as recurring guest stars. Based on bestselling author Michael Connelly's novels Desert Star (2022) and The Black Ice (1993), the third season focuses on the investigation into the murder of Kurt Dockweiler – one which brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principal characters.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch (Welliver) and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey "Money" Chandler (Mimi Rogers) is poised to become the next District Attorney of Los Angeles – while Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) gets entangled in a series of violent follow-home robberies. Martinez has been cast as Albert Torres, with Cortes as Victoria Hernandez. In addition, Brady is set as Siobhan Murphy, with Burke as Finbar McShane and Dickey as Sheila Walsh. The streaming series stems from Fabel Entertainment and is executive produced by Connelly, Welliver, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

"Ten years ago today, Amazon debuted the pilot episode of 'Bosch.' Streaming was something new and coming fast, but it was still uncharted territory, and we needed people to watch and rate the show so Amazon would be convinced to go forward with it. Bosch fans did that by the tens of thousands, and now here we are filming the 10th season of the show and its spin-off. That pilot will be followed by 97 other episodes by year's end. The longest-running drama franchise so far in the streaming era. I am still so very grateful to all those who watched, clicked, and helped get us going. It's been quite a run since then, and I think we have delivered a show that fully embodies the spirit and character and accuracy of the books. I couldn't be prouder of it. My thanks also to Titus Welliver and all those on both sides of the cameras who make the show what it is that viewers obviously love." Here's a look at Connelly's post from last month, which also included a look back at the key art poster for the first season's premiere:

"Hard to believe, but we started production today on the 10th season of the Harry Bosch story. Season 3 of 'Bosch: Legacy' is underway," Connelly began the caption to his Instagram post from January, showing Welliver filming as well as the clapper board signaling filming on the third season was underway. "Based on 'Desert Star' (2022) and a lot of new stuff for Maddie Bosch and Money Chandler, it's going to be the best season yet because this cast and crew, the writers and directors, everybody involved in this little village we call a TV show raises the bar every time. There's a reason we are at 10 years and going, and that's it. And it starts at the top with the Number 1 on the call sheet. Titus Welliver is the best. He's the leader, and he's the glue. He's Harry Bosch."

