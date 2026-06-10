Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: stargate

Stargate: Shanks, Luttrell, Hewlett React to Cancelled Reboot News

Stargate SG-1 star Michael Shanks, Atlantis' stars Rachel Luttrell and David Hewlett, and more react to Prime Video's reboot cancellation.

Article Summary Amazon Prime Video has canceled the planned Stargate reboot, ending Martin Gero’s long-developing revival series.

Stargate creators Joseph Mallozzi and Brad Wright say the new show honored canon while welcoming new viewers.

Michael Shanks urged fans to speak up now if they want any future Stargate series involving original cast or creators.

Rachel Luttrell, David Hewlett, and Robert Picardo joined the Stargate backlash as fans rally behind a save-the-show movement.

In the current content-starved era of streaming, there's no shortage of revivals, reboots, and legacy sequels, given how every streamer participated in some form of IP revisit, with Netflix mining ABC's Full House with Fuller House, Fox's That '70s Show with That '90s Show, Peacock's Saved by the Bell and Bel-Air, and Paramount's Star Trek. The list goes on. Naturally, Stargate fans were excited that creatives like Martin Gero, Brad Wright, and Joseph Mallozzi were developing a new series making its way back to proper TV after SYFY's Stargate Universe, which was canceled in 2011, not counting the 2018 web prequel miniseries Stargate Origins on MGM's Stargate Command platform (2017-2019). As Amazon's Prime Video made the stunning announcement to cancel the reboot on June 2nd, citing how the series "would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise's dedicated fanbase," it set off a hornet's nest of anger among the community, enough to circulate a petition on Change.org hoping the studio would change its mind and/or perhaps allow another platform to invest. Among those writing on the situation are Mallozzi, Wright, SG-1 star Michael Shanks (Daniel Jackson), and Atlantis stars Rachel Lattrell (Teyla Emmagan) and David Hewlett (Rodney McKay).

Stargate Community from Creatives and Stars of SG-1 and Atlantis React

In his statement, Mallozzi wrote, "Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this…Creator Martin Gero developed a new 'Stargate' series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that offered a fresh jumping-on point for new viewers while deeply respecting existing canon. It was a series that avoided the pitfalls of several modern remakes and reboots by fully embracing the core of its predecessors: action, adventure, exploration, wonder, heart, humor, and found family. And based on that creative vision, the new Stargate series was greenlit in November of 2025.

As of today, officially, that original vision is no more. We'll never get the opportunity to introduce you to that world and those characters – or reintroduce you to, and check in with, some familiar faces from the past. My heart breaks. For the incredibly talented writers who worked tirelessly to bring this show to life. For Martin who maintained an unwavering positive outlook throughout despite the challenges, and who always strove to make a show that would honor the fans while welcoming a new audiences. And for the long-suffering Stargate fandom who waited so long and came so close to getting a show they truly would have loved."

Adding Wright, "Martin and his team were doing amazing work and I wish the world got to see it. I wish I got to see it, too." Shanks wrote, "I'm gonna simply say this: if you are at all interested in a Stargate show with ANY of the original creators/performers involved, now is the time to say something. Otherwise it really will be the end of that chapter forever. Let them know you are THERE."

Luttrell shared a memory of her and co-star Jason Momoa (Ronan Dex), which the series became an early breakout role before also sharing the petition link, "Still us. 🤍Found these gems from 2008 taken in a dusty abandoned building back when we were both navigating new parenthood and a very different season of life. Time keeps moving, but certain friendships stay beautifully untouched by it. Love you Jason ❤️ #stargateatlantis." Hewlett wrote while sharing a clip of star Joe Flanagan's character Shepard throwing an enemy off a ledge, "Mckay as Stargate reboot… Sheppard as [amazon] [PrimeVideo] 'would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise's already dedicated fanbase.' !!!!?" For more, including more comments from Mazzoli and Atlantis star Robert Picardo (Richard Woolsey), you can check them out below.

Sadly, it's true. Amazon has elected not to move forward with the new Stargate series. There's not much I can add beyond confirming what's happened. But I will say this… Creator Martin Gero developed a new Stargate series over two years, ultimately crafting a show that… pic.twitter.com/0D6S3QbiKa — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) June 3, 2026

Do NOT mess with fandom. It's a double-edged sword. Do right by fans, and they'll follow you to the ends of the Earth. But betray them, and they will cut you! pic.twitter.com/eIS6Plw7xr — Joseph Mallozzi 🏴‍☠️ (@BaronDestructo) June 8, 2026

Martin and his team were doing amazing work and I wish the world got to see it. I wish I got to see it, too. — Brad Wright 🇨🇦 (@bradtravelers) June 3, 2026

I'm gonna simply say this: if you are at all interested in a Stargate show with ANY of the original creators/performers involved, now is the time to say something. Otherwise it really will be the end of that chapter forever. Let them know you are THERE https://t.co/6nRr9SSTNf — Michael Shanks (@MichaelShanks) June 4, 2026

No matter what happens. Come what may. I am so F….n proud of this fandom and how you all have come together.

Stargate fans really are the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️#Stargate — Michael Shanks (@MichaelShanks) June 8, 2026

Still us. 🤍

Found these gems from 2008 taken in a dusty abandoned building back when we were both navigating new parenthood and a very different season of life. Time keeps moving but certain friendships stay beautifully untouched by it. Love you Jason ❤️#stargateatlantis pic.twitter.com/CIubZNxXaJ — Rachel Luttrell (@rachel_luttrell) June 5, 2026

This is the proper petition for #Stargate ✍️https://t.co/gIcyyPAlGt — Rachel Luttrell (@rachel_luttrell) June 6, 2026

Sad to hear this news. https://t.co/ACxx7EJDY4 — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) June 3, 2026

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