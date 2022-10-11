Supernatural: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sings The Winchesters Duo's Praises

Yesterday, we shared with you that very cool moment involving Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles' Supernatural spinoff prequel The Winchesters from over the weekend when we had… The Meeting of the John Winchesters! That's right, The Winchesters was in NYC for NYCC, as was AMC's The Walking Dead… and that included Jeffrey Dean Morgan. So you know it had to happen, and thankfully, Jensen Ackles was there to capture the moments and share. But he wasn't the only one, with Morgan posting on social media earlier today not just looks at the meet-up but something even more meaningful for SPN fans. "Gotta say I loved both [Drake Rodger] and [Megan Donnelly]. Talented, humble, funny, smart, very damn attractive. (Better be) The 'Supernatural' world couldn't be in better hands." These two know the world they're walking into, care about it, and will do it more than justice," Morgan wrote, offering the duo his ringing endorsement.

"So, I was lucky enough to have dinner with the younger, cooler, and more handsome John Winchester. Gotta say I loved both [Drake Rodger] and [Megan Donnelly]. Talented, humble, funny, smart, very damn attractive. (Better be) The 'Supernatural' world couldn't be in better hands. These two know the world they're walking into, care about it, and will do it more than justice," Morgan wrote as the caption to his Instagram post that included images with Jensen Ackles, Rodgers & Donnelly. "['The Winchesters'] airs tonight, and I can't wait to see what [Jensen Ackles] and [Danneel Ackles] have cooked up. It's not often that a show has so much love for it that it warrants another iteration… thanks to Jensen and [Jared Padalecki], the Winchester story is just starting… and I can't wait. George either. That's her in my arms so impressed with us all she decided to nap. The Winchesters. Tonight. CW. Big love. Xxjd oh… photos courtesy of the sneaky better half [Hilarie Burton Morgan]," Here's a look at the post:

Here's a Look at The CW's Supernatural Prequel, The Winchesters

Now here's a look at five things the cast wants you to know about The Winchesters, followed by a look at the official series overview and profiles of Mary & John (with the series premiering on October 11th):

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, Supernatural), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, The In Between) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, American Housewife) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father.

Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, Station 19) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan Jojo Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner, Ada (Demetria McKinney, Tyler Perry's House of Payne), takes an interest in the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother, Millie (Bianca Kajlich, Legacies), to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

And in the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast discusses how the prequel series fits into and adds layers to the Supernatural universe:

The CW's The Winchesters is written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson. Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles executive produce via their Chaos Machine Productions. Glen Winter directed & executive produced the pilot. David H. Goodman joined the creative team as an executive producer for the series. McG serves as an executive producer. The series is from Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.