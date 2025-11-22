Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Returns Tonight! Our "Curse of the Undead" Preview

Kicking off on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, Svengoolie has a screening of Curse of the Undead on tap for tonight - here's our preview!

Welcome back to our weekly look at what's on tap with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the Sven Squad (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Tonight, the spotlight shines on the 1959 American Horror Western film Curse of the Undead. Yes, you read that correctly. That wasn't some kind of AI f**k-up. Directed by Edward Dein and starring Eric Fleming, Michael Pate, and Kathleen Crowley, the film can best be described as a bold mash-up of the Horror and Western genres – not an easy feat. Of course, as we're writing this, we can't get the idea of a vampire on horseback being pretty badass, if we're being totally honest.

With the festivities kicking off tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT, here's a look at the official trailer for tonight's film selection and an excerpt from Svengoolie's blog offering some insights into Curse of the Undead:

Svengoolie on "Curse of the Undead":

Here's a look at some interesting insights from the main website about what goes on behind the scenes when it comes to choosing the movie lineup every year:

Svengoolie on What's Behind the Movie-Selecting Process: When we get movies, we sign a contract with the distributor – which states when we can show the film, how many times we must show it, etc. We have to follow the rules of that contract in order to offer the films. We've tried to make sure, whenever possible, that movies don't get repeated during a calendar year – meaning 52 different films each year from January through December. Since we are trying to expand our selection of movies, however, some of the new contracts will mean we have to show certain films twice in a year.

As far as why we don't show (movie name here) – our management tries to get many of the movies you ask about – but many are not available to us – they are under exclusive contract to some other network or cable channel, or, in some cases, no longer even offered to television. Competition – and prices – for movies has gone way up since I first started, with so many new outlets for films. Our fearless leaders do their best to attain new titles for the show.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!