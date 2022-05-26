Sweet Tooth Star Christian Convery Checks In During Season 2 Filming

Back at the beginning of February, series star Christian Convery (Gus) took to Instagram to confirm that filming on the eagerly-anticipated second season of Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth was underway. Now with the streaming service's week-long virtual fan event Geeked Week promising more intel on what's to come (and possibly when) next month, we're checking back in with Convery and it looks like we picked the right time to do so. Over the course of three posts, Convery offers viewers some fun glimpses of what life is like behind the scenes during production. But as much as we liked the first two, it's the third post offering a glimpse of what life is like on the set on Wednesdays that gets the win.

Now here's a look at Convery's Instagram posts from over the past 24-hours, and stay tuned for more on the second season when Netflix's Geeked Week hits beginning June 6th:

Here's a look back at last summer's official announcement video from the Sweet Tooth team:

Developed by Jim Mickle, here's the official trailer for Netflix's Sweet Tooth (with the first season currently streaming):

Ten years ago "The Great Crumble" wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what's left of America in search of answers— about Gus' origins, Jepperd's past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.

In the following featurette, Lemire is joined by executive producers Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey to explain how the comic book made the journey from page to screen, what makes both the graphic novel and the adaptation so special, and how the series expands the universe beyond Lemire's pages:

Netflix's Sweet Tooth Season 1 starred Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), and Neil Sandilands (The Flash), and Stefania LaVie Owen (Messiah, Chance), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator. Mickle was also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Beth Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.