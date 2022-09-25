The Big Bang Theory Creators Discuss Revival Issues, Storyline Ideas

The Big Bang Theory creators Bill Prady and Chuck Lorre would love to find a way to get Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard (Simon Helberg), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), and Amy (Mayim Bialik) back together again, but the biggest question is how? The duo spoke with Entertainment Weekly for the CBS series' 15th anniversary.

"I know that people do get characters together for reunions and things like that," Prady said. "But it's hard to imagine what you would see after the finale because I found the finale was just one of the most beautiful and satisfying episodes. The closure it brought was astonishing. It's hard to imagine reopening the story." "I don't think we left anything undone," Lorre added. "That was as close to a perfect finale as we could have ever dreamt of doing. I loved it." Prady felt nostalgic since The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run in 2019. "Would I like to stand on a stage someplace and watch those characters again? Yes, absolutely," he said. "Can I imagine a way to do it? I can't. But, personally, would l like to go to Stage 25 and see that set and those costumes and those people? Yeah, I get choked up just thinking about it. But I don't know how we'd do that."

As far as new storylines that could have been introduced since the series' end, Lorre had some ideas, "Sheldon would have loved the pandemic," he said. "Being able to stay at home and not deal with the world? He would have thought it was perfect." "And he would have loved it because people would have had to listen to him," Prady adds. "He's a person who knows about germs… and all of the sudden, now the focus of the entire world is on people who know things like that. But, also, is a microbiologist and works with people who probably know things, so I can imagine she and Sheldon would probably argue about that. I can already hear her scream, 'Don't tell me about my job!'" This is on brand since Sheldon is a germaphobe, "We would have done two seasons with Sheldon in a hazmat suit," Lorre says jokingly. "Absolutely," Prady adds, "Like the John Travolta Boy in the Bubble movie!"

If a revival isn't in the cards, Cuoco is interested in a reunion like HBO Max's for NBC's Friends. "I would love to do that one day. I would love to do that with our show," she said. Meanwhile, people have the prequel series Young Sheldon to watch that features Parsons and occasional TBBT guest stars.