Young Sheldon S05: Simon Helberg Reprising The Big Bang Theory Role

In a move we're not sure the Time Variance Authority (TVA) would approve of (what with that whole "sacred timeline" thing), the worlds of popular CBS sitcom Young Sheldon and the spinoff's flagship series The Big Bang Theory are about to collide once again. Simon Helberg will lend his voice as aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz to next week's episode "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel." With Sheldon (Iain Armitage) taking his first engineering class with Prof. Boucher (Lance Reddick) and Howard, with the adult Sheldon (voiced by Jim Parsons) trying to offer the youngster a primer.

Here's a look at the overview for the November 18th episode "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel," which also features the return of Dale's (Craig T. Nelson) ex-wife June (Reba McEntire): "Young Sheldon Season 5 Episode 7 "An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel": Sheldon takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). Also, Meemaw and Dale help take care of his ex-wife, June (Reba McEntire). Story by Steve Holland & Nick Bakay & Yael Glouberman; teleplay by Steven Molaro & Jeremy Howe & Connor Kilpatrick."

"We love being able to explore the origins of Sheldon Cooper every week on Young Sheldon," executive producer Steven Molaro said in a statement. "But it's always extra fun when we're able to incorporate Big Bang Theory Easter eggs into the storylines. Getting to work with Simon again to help explain Sheldon's long hatred of engineering was a dream come true. Jim and Simon, even in voiceover on Zoom, didn't miss a beat in their banter as Sheldon Cooper and Howard Wolowitz."

Created by Chuck Lorre and Molaro, Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Annie Potts as Meemaw, Montana Jordan as Georgie, Raegan Revord as Missy, Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff. The recurring cast includes Craig T. Nelson as Dale, Reba McEntire as June, Wendie Malick as President Hagemeyer, and Lance Reddick as Professor Boucher, with Jim Parsons voicing the older Sheldon. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lorre, Molaro, Parson, and Todd Spiewak executive produce.