The Boys: Give Homelander a Chance to Look Down on You This Christmas

The Boys Universe: Vought International is giving folks a chance to have Homelander look down on them from atop their Christmas trees.

After spending some time in our world getting updates on how things are looking now that filming is underway on the fifth and final season of Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we're taking a "meta" journey back into the streaming series' universe for a look at how Vought International is looking to make even more money off of Homelander (Antony Starr) during the holiday season. "This Christmas, stuff someone's stocking with the Homelander Tree Topper. The perfect gift for the concerned patriots in your life. If you don't see your neighbor displaying one, say something to your local authorities – they could be a grinch and/or a Starlighter!" read the release from Vought, along with a look at the leader of The Seven (and now, the U.S.) atop a Christmas tree. Because who wouldn't want Homelander looking down on them as there enjoying the holidays?

Here's a look at what Vought had to offer earlier today, followed by some previous comments from Kripke regarding what he's hoping for (and looking to avoid) when it comes to The Boys universe:

Here's a look back at Kripke's Instagram post announcing the first day of filming was underway and revealing intel on the first episode of the final season: Episode 501: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite" (written by Paul Grellong and directed by Phil Sgriccia).

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

