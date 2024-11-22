Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: prime video, the boys

The Boys Season 5: Vought Updates Incoming Homelander Administration

On the "meta" side of Eric Kripke's The Boys, Vought International offered updates on Firecracker, The Deep, and Homelander's administration.

When it comes to Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, our radars are usually tuned in year-round – but once Kripke put the word out that the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series would be kicking off filming this month? Yeah, that's when we start reading into anything and everything in-universe that gets released. As you know, the fourth season didn't end well for our heroes – with a clearly changed and very deadly Butcher (Karl Urban) heading off on his own, Homelander (Antony Starr) now running The Seven, Vought International, and The White House, and pretty much everyone we care about either dead, imprisoned, or on the run. Until Showrunner Michele Fazekas' Gen V returns for its second season in 2025, what the original series' social media accounts have been sharing has been giving us some interesting insights into what's been going down since the credits rolled on the Season 4 finale.

Does a lot of it satirize the sad state of political affairs in the U.S.? Absolutely – but it's too depressing to think about, so we look at it through "meta"-colored glasses. Earlier today, Vought International confirmed reports that Firecracker (Valorie Curry) officially withdrew her name from consideration as Head of Homeland Security. Despite what may have come up about one of the newest members of The Seven, Vought claims that Firecracker is just too busy being VNN's main anchor – though she looks forward to finding new ways of inspiring the nation's youth.

And let's not forget that The Deep (Chace Crawford) will be heading the newly-formed Department of Preserving Earth (DOPE), working directly with Homelander to make sure that the seven seas are as "DOPE" as they can be:

The Boys Is "Punk Rock": Eric Kripke "Working Hard to Not Sell Out"

"We're gonna look at the chips we have on the table right now. I live in absolute terror of becoming the thing we've been satirizing for five years," Kripke shared during a recent conversation with Collider, explaining why he continues to be cautious about expanding the show's universe too much, too soon. "The thing about 'The Boys' is that it's punk rock, and it hurts extra hard when punk rockers sell out. I'm really working hard to not sell out. We do these shows because we really care about them and we're passionate about them, and they can tell fresh stories that we can't tell in 'The Boys' and not just be about rapid expansion but be very careful and mindful about the choices we're making and being able to defend why we're making them. I worry about that every single day," he added. "I just want people to say, maybe it's for them, and maybe it isn't for them, but gotta hand it to them, they maintain a consistent level of quality."

