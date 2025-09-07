Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Supernatural, the boys

The Boys: Jared Padalecki Teases Season 5 Role Unlike Any He's Played

During Creation Chicago, Jared Padalecki had more details to share about his role in the final season of Jensen Ackles-starring The Boys.

With the fifth and final season of Prime Video and Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys not hitting until sometime in 2026, it's going to be a while before we get to see what goes down during that on-screen reunion between Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy), Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. Thankfully, the trio have been kind enough to offer what they can over the past few months – and that's precisely what we got from Padalecki during Creation Entertainment's "The Road So Far… The Road Ahead" Creation Chicago.

After joking that "nudity is comedy," Padalecki noted that the scene is "comedic," though it's "not intended to be necessarily." When Padalecki pauses to choose his next words wisely, Ackles offered a heads-up: "Be careful." Padalecki added that he was playing a character "unlike I've been welcome to play for 25 years of this wild career and we had a great time. We played." From there, Padalecki shares how Ackles went out of his way to ensure things went smoothly regarding him and Collins joining the set. It's a great clip to check out that transcribing wouldn't do justice, with Ackles's "I'm not responsible" line a perfect closer.

Here's a look at Padalecki and Ackles discussing their upcoming on-screen reunion during The Boys Season 5 (and once again, huge thanks to Fangasm for sharing the clip):

During last month's Fan Expo Boston (as reported by Collider), Padalecki had this to share regarding his character and his relationship to Soldier Boy: "I'll say this much — my character is very excited to meet Soldier Boy." From there, Padalecki addressed when their scene together would stream, and that's where things got really interesting. "It's Episode 5 of Season 5. I think they're putting out the first four episodes and then a little bit of time, and then the final four episodes," Padalecki revealed. What caught our attention was the release schedule that Padalecki describes, which would be a change from the show's recent schedule of three episodes for the premiere and single-episode weekly releases after that. One big thing to keep in mind, though, is that Padalecki noted, "I think…" and not that it was official.

