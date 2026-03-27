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The Boys Season 5: Jessie T. Usher on A-Train Being "One-Man Band"

The Boys' Jessie T. Usher on A-Train's mindset and Eric Kripke's uncertainty about where things might be heading for him in the final season.

Article Summary Jessie T. Usher discusses A-Train’s uncertain future heading into The Boys Season 5 finale.

Showrunner Eric Kripke admits he wasn’t sure what would happen with A-Train after Season 4's twist.

A-Train is isolated, with no allies in Vought or The Boys, making him more vulnerable than ever.

Usher describes A-Train as a "one-man band" who’s rejected being a puppet for anyone going forward.

With the final season of The Boys looming, star Jessie T. Usher finds himself in a unique position as The Seven's resident speedster supe A-Train. At a crossroads, he made the fateful decision to become the mole for the Boys, who want to end Vought's supe supremacy, once and for all. He's far from the first member of the Seven to turn on the group and its leader, Homelander (Antony Starr), with Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligot), who was later depowered and disappeared from Vought's radar, and Starlight (Erin Moriarty). As Vought scrambled to catch the Boys in the season four finale, A-Train was discovered to be the mole in the season's penultimate episode "The Insider," but as discovered in the series' spinoff Gen V, to be very much alive in the season two finale. Usher spoke with SFX Magazine about how creator and showrunner Eric Kripke struggled to find a place for him in the fifth and final season.

The Boys Star Jessie T. Usher on Speaking with Kripke on A-Train's Season Five Status

"I think it was at the end of season four, when A-Train was making a stance. I figured that he was going to be leaving Vought, and there was no real safe place for him to turn. I reached out to Eric, and I just wanted to have a conversation with him," Usher said. "I ask him, 'What's the plan?' And he literally said to me, 'Honestly, we don't know.' We were all perplexed, like, 'Oh shit, he's backed himself into a corner with no way out!' It was like, 'We'll deal with that next year.' It was a crazy time, man."

In the Gen V season two finale, the God U students who assassinated Thomas Godolkin (Ethan Slater) fled the campus and were found by Starlight and A-Train during their escape, which closed the episode. As far as where A-Train's head is at entering The Boys' final season, Usher said, "He's in the most vulnerable, most dangerous place that he's ever been, and that's inclusive of the time that he spent directly under Homelander's watch. He has no allies. He's not really on the best of terms with The Boys. Essentially, he has made it known that he's not going to be a puppet anymore, and he's really just a one-man band."

The finale season of The Boys, which also stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Cameron Crovetti, Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, Jensen Ackles, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jared Padalecki, premieres with its first two episodes on April 8th on Prime Video.

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