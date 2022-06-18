The Chosen One: Tragedy Strikes American Jesus Netflix Series Adapt

Tragedy struck the production of Netflix's series adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross' comic book series American Jesus, with The Washington Post reporting that two actors from The Chosen One were killed and six cast/crew members were injured after the van they were traveling in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula in Mexico. With the independent production company working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time, local media reports that the vehicle ran off the road in a desert area and flipped. The Baja California Department of Culture confirmed in later reporting that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar were the names of the deceased.

First announced in 2017, Netflix's The Chosen One is described by the streaming service as following "a twelve-year-old boy who suddenly discovers he's returned as Jesus Christ. He can turn water into wine, make the crippled walk, and, perhaps, even raise the dead! How will he deal with the destiny to lead the world in a conflict thousands of years in the making?" The series is based on the comic book series by Millar and Gross, first released in 2004 under the name "Chosen"- one of the first in a wave of comic book titles under the Millarworld. The title would go on the be renamed American Jesus, with the follow-up series American Jesus: The New Messiah released between 2019 and 2020. Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout serve as co-showrunners, with Gout set to direct. Production on the project began in April 2022, with Millar offering DH an update on the series back in May. "The development for 'American Jesus' is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout and Leopoldo Gout. I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue," he updated.