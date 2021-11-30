The Flash Season 8: Robbie Amell Returning for 2-Episode Guest Stint

While Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash still find themselves deep in the middle of "Armageddon," a familiar face is set to return later in the season who's sure to raise some eyebrows (and questions). From exclusive reporting by EW, The Flash fans have learned that Robbie Amell aka Ronnie Raymond aka Firestorm (with Victor Garber's Martin Stein) will be returning to the series for a two-episode guest appearance beginning with the long-running Arrowverse series' 11th episode. Now considering the slightly-less-than-alive status he was last seen in, it's understandable that details are being kept under major spoiler lockdown. But don't start burning the candles for his return quite yet, because after "Armageddon" the show goes on a long winter's nap until March 2022.

And here's a look at the official promo and overview for The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3":

The Flash Season 8 Episode 3 "Armageddon, Part 3": BLACK LIGHTNING, RYAN WILDER, ALEX DANVERS AND RYAN CHOI APPEAR – Barry (Grant Gustin) meets Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) at the Hall of Justice after things take a dire turn with Despero (guest star Tony Curran). Iris (Candice Patton) suspects something is off with Despero's vision of the future so she seeks help from a powerful ally. Javicia Leslie, Chyler Leigh, and Osric Chau guest star. Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. But his life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry… bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After stopping the Godspeed War last season, it's six months later and Barry and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are now at the top of their game—both in their careers as superhero and reporter and as a devoted couple. But when the powerful alien Despero unleashes near annihilation on Central City, The Flash and his team—Caitlin Snow/Frost (Danielle Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight) and retired detective Joe West (Jesse L. Martin)—must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But their victory is short-lived as two new threats rise from the ashes of "Armageddon," one of which will unleash unforeseen horrors into the lives of Barry and his teammates… and change Team Flash forever.

The CW's The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen/The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia, and Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk, with Jesse L. Martin as Detective Joe West. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Eric Wallace executive produce. Produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.