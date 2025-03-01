Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Final Season Previewed in Max's March Trailer

Max included a preview of the fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones in its March 2025 trailer - here's a look!

In just a little more than a week, series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones kicks off its fourth and final run (Sunday, March 9th at 10 pm ET/PT – and available to stream on Max). Though the world-famous televangelist family has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, the Gemstone family ties run deep – but their codependence will be tested like never before as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past. For a better understanding of what that could all mean, Max was kind enough to drop a March 2025 trailer that highlights the hit comedy's return – and includes an appearance by Walton Goggins' Baby Billy Freeman.

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap. Now, here's a look at the "What's New In March 2025" trailer that was released by Max earlier today:

Here's a look back at the most recent set of preview images that were released for the fourth and final season, which includes some of those new faces we were just talking about:

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

