The Rookie: Official Season 7 Ep. 16: "The Return" Overview Released

Here's the official overview released for the April 29th episode of ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S07E16: "The Return."

Well, that didn't take long. Shortly after passing along a teaser-filled social media post earlier today, we're back with a look at what else the current season of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie has to offer. We've updated our Season 7 preview rundown below to include the overview for April 29th's S07E16: "The Return" – one references a "familiar face" returning, Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) dealing with an influencer's fans, and Tim (Eric Winter) having Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) back as the sergeant's exam nears.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 14 – 16 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 14: "Mad About Murder" – Tim (Eric Winter) receives a strange message, launching a larger investigation into the dark web. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) works to take down a popular podcast, and Miles (Deric Augustine) helps update the department's training videos.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 15: "A Deadly Secret" – Documentary filmmakers interview the LAPD on a complicated missing person case connected to John (Nathan Fillion).

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

