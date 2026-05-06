Posted in: TV | Tagged: Mina Kimes, scripps national spelling bee

ESPN's Mina Kimes Hosting This Month's Scripps National Spelling Bee

This month's Scripps National Spelling Bee has a new host: ESPN's Mina Kimes, with the organization rolling out a new broadcast vision.

Article Summary Mina Kimes will host the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, becoming the event’s first celebrity host since 2022.

The Mina Kimes hosting news signals a refreshed broadcast vision led by Embassy Row and producer Michael Davies.

Kimes called the Scripps National Spelling Bee the “Super Bowl for kids like me” and said she’s honored to host.

The 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee airs May 27-28 on ION, with officials praising Mina Kimes as a natural fit.

Some cool nerdy sports news this week, as it was announced that ESPN's Mina Kimes will take over as the host of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The news dropped yesterday as imes will be the first celebrity host of the event since 2022, when LeVar Burton took part in the festivities. Kimes addition to the show marks a new strategy for the event moving forward, as this year will see a "refreshed broadcast vision" from Embassy Row, the award-winning production company under the leadership of Michael Davies. The company already produces multiple quiz and talk formats, including Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and Good Morning Football. We have a couple of quotes from the announcement as the event will take place May 27-28 on ION

Mina Kimes Joins The Scripps National Spelling Bee as the 2026 Host

"I could not be more excited to host this year's Scripps National Spelling Bee," said Kimes. "Coming from the world of sports, I see these contestants as elite competitors; I can't wait to see their preparation pay off on such an illustrious stage. Growing up, this really was the Super Bowl for kids like me, and I'm honored to play a role in what's sure to be an unforgettable week."

Wish I could travel back in time and tell my 2nd grade self I'd be doing this! Such an honor to be part of this year's National Spelling Bee. https://t.co/wikp2cAOEx pic.twitter.com/cd27PKwUjo — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 5, 2026 Show Full Tweet

"Mina shows over and over how cool it is to be smart, making her a natural fit for the Bee," said Corrie Loeffler, executive director of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. "Her insight and enthusiasm, not to mention her own experience as an elementary school spelling bee champion, will help create moments that bring audiences closer to the spellers, to the language, and to one another."

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