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SNL UK Renewed: Returning This September for 12-Episode Series 2

With only two more shows remaining this season, Sky announced that SNL UK will be back for a 12-episode Series 2 beginning in September.

Article Summary Sky has renewed SNL UK for a 12-episode Series 2, with the hit late-night sketch show returning this September.

SNL UK has two Series 1 episodes left, led by Hannah Waddingham and Ncuti Gatwa before the May 16 finale.

Lorne Michaels praised SNL UK’s creative growth, while Sky hailed it as one of the year’s biggest TV talking points.

A new Midweek Sketch teases Hannah Waddingham’s episode, with George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow seeking vocal tips.

With Saturday Night Live UK heading into its final two shows for the first series (with Hannah Waddingham and musical guest Myles Smith this weekend, and Ncuti Gatwa and musical guest Holly Humberstone for the season finale on May 16th), its fate has officially been decided. Yup, it's good news. SNL UK will be back for a 12-episode second series, with the new series kicking off in September. SNL and SNL UK EP Lorne Michaels shared in a statement, "I'm incredibly proud of our team and the show. It keeps getting better every week. I'm grateful to Dana Strong and Sky for believing in and supporting SNL UK. I'm excited for the season ahead."

Phil Edgar Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals, Sky added, "It's fair to say people doubted SNL would work in the UK, but thanks to Lorne Michaels, his longtime Saturday Night Live producing team and UTAS UK, alongside our brilliant cast and writers, SNL UK is Sky's most talked about show of the year. It's now firmly part of the cultural conversation and we're thrilled the show will be returning in the Autumn, bringing laughter and mischief to our audiences, live from London on a Saturday night!"

This week's SNL UK Midweek Sketch saw cast members George Fouracres and Annabel Marlow hoping to learn a few tips for vocal warm-ups from this weekend's host, Waddingham. Not to spoil anything, but let's just say that Fouracres and Marlow have some very different methods to their respective madness:

SNL UK is produced by UTAS UK and Broadway Video for Sky and NOW. Michaels is executive producing for Broadway Video, Erin David serves as producer, and for UTAS UK, Managing Director Helen Kruger Bratt oversees production. The series was commissioned by Jones for Cecile Frot Coutaz, Chief Advertising and Content Officer, Sky, CEO Sky Studios.

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