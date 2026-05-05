Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: NCIS

NCIS Season 23 Ep. 19: "Deal with the Devil" Preview: Justice Denied?

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of CBS's NCIS, S23E19: "Deal with the Devil," and Season 23 finale, S23E20: "Sons and Daughters."

Article Summary NCIS Season 23 Episode 19, "Deal with the Devil," puts Parker in a personal fight to stop a secret immunity deal.

Parker’s estranged sister arrives in NCIS S23E19, with Nancy Travis guest-starring as old family wounds reopen.

The NCIS preview includes the official synopsis, promo, and key details for "Deal with the Devil" ahead of tonight’s episode.

NCIS Season 23 finale, "Sons and Daughters," revisits a deadly bombing as the team uncovers a deeper conspiracy.

With only one episode to go until the season finale of CBS's NCIS, Parker (Gary Cole) looks to keep a secret immunity deal from letting a not-so-nice person go free – but we're not quite sure guest star Nancy Travis is going to make that easy for him. Here's a look at the official overview, image gallery, and more for S23E19: "Deal with the Devil," followed by what's been released so far for the Season 23 finale, S23E20: "Sons and Daughters."

NCIS S23E19 & Season 23 Finale Previews

NCIS Season 23 Episode 19: "Deal with the Devil" – As a secret immunity deal threatens to let a man walk free, Parker fights to keep the case alive. But when his estranged sister (guest star Nancy Travis) suddenly appears – and buried family wounds resurface – the battle for justice becomes deeply personal. Written by Andrew Bartels and directed by Diana Valentine.

NCIS Season 23 Episode 20: "Sons and Daughters" – One year after a deadly coffee shop bombing, a new explosion proves the attack wasn't the work of a lone wolf – a case that forces the team to confront legacy and loyalty. Written by Christopher J. Waild and directed by Jose Clemente Hernandez.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) focuses on the sometimes complex and always amusing dynamics of a team forced to work together in high-stress situations. Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole), a quirky former FBI agent who solves his cases with calm professionalism and sharp, sarcastic charm, leads the NCIS team, which includes NCIS Special Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), an MIT graduate with a knack for computers who serves as a senior field agent; the charismatic, unpredictable and resilient NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), who has spent most of his career on solo undercover assignments; and sharp, athletic and tough NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), a formidable REACT agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and high-risk operations. Assisting the team is Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), a fully licensed medical examiner who runs the morgue; and forensic scientist Kasie Hines. Overseeing operations is NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll), an intelligent, highly trained agent who can always be counted on to shake up the status quo. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these agents investigate crimes with Navy or Marine Corps ties.

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