Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, newlitg
Jonathan Hickman On Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 7th of May, 2026
Jonathan Hickman, having to "Pull Back" writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of May, 2026
Article Summary
- Jonathan Hickman tops Bleeding Cool with details on why he had to pull back while writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home.
- The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s ten biggest stories, from Batman and Fantastic Four to Marvel layoffs.
- More recent coverage includes Marguerite Bennett scoops, Storm spoilers, and Absolute Compact Comics updates.
- Jonathan Hickman also echoes through past LITG highlights, alongside comics birthdays and the daily mailing list.
Jonathan Hickman, having to "Pull Back" writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
For this cover, Mark Brooks says "My first time drawing 616 Punisher officially for Marvel, I believe. FOC is today so call your local retailer to request your copy!" Um., okay, that was last Monday. But still…
Jonathan Hickman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Jonathan Hickman Had To "Pull Back" Writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home
- The Rookie Season 9: Hawley on Tim & Lucy's Future, Miles Graduating
- The Future Powers Of Susan Storm in Fantastic Four #11 (Spoilers)
- Batman #9 Makes A Big Change And Not Just Barbara Gordon (Spoilers)
- Absolute Superman #19: A Surprise Absolute Batman Crossover (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man #28 With A Time Loop From Two Years Ago (Spoilers)
- Both The Lord of the Rings TTRPGs Will Receive Three New Books
- Mary Jane Watson Is Sixty Years Old…. Are You Going To Tell Her?
- Will Disney Move to "Culture of Efficiency" Mean More Marvel Layoffs?
- Marvel Comics' Queen In Black August 2026 Solicits With Dylan Brock
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- SCOOP: Marguerite Bennett & Helena Masellis' Gastronomique #1 at Boom
- Marguerite Bennett, Laura Braga Create Witchblade/Vampirella One-Shot
- Storm #4 Spoilers: Ororo's Mother Has Read The Final Issue, Storm #5
- Absolute Compact Comics in The Daily LITG, for the 6th of May 2026
LITG one year ago, Lego Haunted House Set
- LEGO Creator Unveils A New 3in1 Monster Filled Haunted House Set
- The Continued Story of Disney's The Black Hole, Up for Auction
- 28 Years Later… Event Horizon Gets A Prequel, Dark Descent
- Will Trent Season 3: Here's Our S03E17: "Why Hello, Sheriff" Preview
- The Transformers Is The Most Funded Comics Kickstarter Campaign Ever
- TOLDJA: Marvel Launches A New Black Cat Superhero Series in August
- Marvel Comics' Bring On The Bad Guys August 2025 Solicits
- Justice League: Atom Project Ties In With We Are Yesterday (Spoilers)
- Thunderbolts* Director On Revealing The New Avengers Spoiler, Posters
- Ad Populum Paid Quite A Lot More For Diamond Comics Than We Thought
- Nominations Open for Russ Manning Promising Newcomer Comics Award
- The Return Of The Blues Brothers For October 2025
- Webtoon Adds AI-Personal Recommendations For Readers In New Update
- PrintWatch: Transformers #1 And Void Rivals #1 Get Twelfth Printings
- Kit Pelham, Fangirl Detective, Gets A Second Novel From Nev Fountain
- JK Rowling Defends Paapa Essiedu in The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2025
LITG two years ago, Batman's New Look
- Batman Gets A Brand New Look In Batman #147 (Spoilers)
- Mayans M.C.: Kurt Sutter Addresses SOA Spinoff Series Departure & More
- Marvel Now Approving Series For Ten Issues At A Time
- New The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Announced
- Marvel Comics States That You Pay $4.99 For Top Talent
- Mikel Janín Reveals New DC Comics Looks For Absolute Power
- Behind the Music: Van Halen Episode Was "Brutal to Watch": Bertinelli
- Superman Costume Revealed: Are Those Red Trunks We're Seeing?
- Comparing The Missing Pages & Scenes Of Blood Hunt #1 Red Band
- Bluey After Dark? The Episode "The Mouse" Didn't Want You to See
- Things Get Very Messy For Billy Batson In Tomorrow's Shazam (Spoilers)
- Holler, A New "Trend-Driven" YA Graphic Novel Imprint
- Captain Atom's Early Space Adventures Issues, Up for Auction
- Penguin Launches New Graphic Novel Line, Puffin Graphics
- Reitha Pattison Quits Judge Dredd Comics For Yale University Press
LITG three years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends
- S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends Popular Shemar Moore-Starring Series with Season 6
- Amazing Spider-Man #25 Preview: Mary Jane Pulls a Hank Pym
- Jack Skellington's Pumpkin King Origin For Free Comic Book Day
- Yellowjackets Season 2 Ep. 7 "Burial" Images: A Traumatic Reunion
- Doctor Who: Christopher Eccleston Shares 2-Word Reaction to Coronation
- Kleavor Raid Guide For Pokemon GO Players: Kleavor Raid Day
- Reacher Recasting Sees Robert Patrick Join Season 2 Cast
- X-Men Red #11 Preview: Storm Goes on a Date
- Green Lantern #1 Preview: Hal Jordan Becomes an Uber Driver?
- Today Is Kleavor Raid Day In Pokemon GO: Full Event Details
- Manta Suggests 5 Royal-Themed Webcomics for King Charles' Coronation
- Band Of Bards Has A Free Ashcan For You For Free Comic Book Day
- From One Side Of Free Comic Book Day London 2023 To The Other
- 75 Comic Book Stores' Big Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Today
- It's Coronation Free Comic Book Day! The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2023
LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison's Kirk
- Grant Morrison On Woke Green Lantern Being Pansexual As Captain Kirk
- Grant Morrison On Multiverse Characters Becoming Canon Cannon Fodder
- Justified: FX Welcomes 8 Leads to Timothy Olyphant Revival Series Cast
- Titans S04: Joseph Morgan Can Even Resist the Power of Jack Harlow
- The Wheel of Time: Amazon Series Wraps Season 2 Filming
- Doctor Strange 2 Is Scary in Both Good and Bad Ways {Review}
- The Flash: Danielle Panabaker "Surprised" by Season 9 Order & More
- An IMAX Issue For Doctor Strange In The Madness Of The Multiverse?
- Legends of Tomorrow EP: DC/WB Wanted Season 8; Booster Gold Added
- Pam & Tommy Actor Lily James' Complaint Against Daily Mail Upheld
- Marvel Previews Tomorrow's Free Comic Book Day Issues
- Jane Foster Picks Up the Hammer Again in Mighty Thor #1 First Look
- The Senator and Wally Wood on An Earth Man on Venus, Up for Auction
- Rang-A-Tang the Wonder Dog: 1st Star of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- Marvel Steps Up Game for Olivier Coipel Marvel's Voices Pride Variant
- Bigger Hulk/Thor Banner Of War Preview Than You'll Find Anywhere Else
- A High Grade Issue of the Iconic Planet Comics Series, Up for Auction
- Parasomnia Continues at Dark Horse in August with The Dreaming God
- Moon Girl Ditches Avengers, Joins The X-Men in August
- 52 Comic Stores' Plans For Free Comic Book Day, Tomorrow
- Eve Online Digital Comics Coming to Hardcover in November
- I Hate This Place #1 is The Biggest Launch of Kyle Starks' Career
- Bunny Mask, Back With Tales For Free Comic Book Day
- 500 Years After The Claw Conquered The Earth- Equilibrium FCBD Preview
- Scout Comics' Electric Black: Children Of Caine On Free Comic Book Day
- Dan Watters & Nikola Čižmešija Launch New Batman: Sword Of Azrael
- A Not-So-Sleepy Hollow From Boom Studios For Free Comic Book Day
- Al Ewing & VV Glass' New Judge Dredd Story For Free Comic Book Day
- Preview: The Best Archie Comic Ever For Free Comic Book Day
- Dreamer: Akim Aliu Autobio Comic Coming in 2023 from Scholastic
- New Bloodshot, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak From Valiant For FCBD
- Grant Morrison In The Daily LITG 6th May 2022
LITG five years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs
- Leeanne M. Krecic's Let's Play Webtoon Comic Now Live-Action TV Show
- Wal-Mart Allegedly Suspending Trading Card Game Sales
- How I Met Your Father Star Hilary Duff Confirms HIMYM Connection
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- DC's Plan For All Your Favourite Batman Characters – Even Tim Drake
- Last Year's DC Comics Firings Impacted Relations With Comic Stores
- Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk's Table Read Pic Raises Many Questions
- DC Comics Crisis Event Next Year To Lead Into Bigger Event In 2023
- Tasks For Luminous Legends X Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics' Future With Lunar Distribution – It Has One
- Somnus, A New Character Debuting In Marvel Pride By Luciano Vecchio
- X-Men Hellfire Gala to Feature Real-World Celebrity Guests
- Hector Torres, The New PRH International Comics Senior Sales Manager
- PrintWatch: Batman/Fortnite and Shadecraft Get More Printings
- Batman/Superman #17 Review: A Cascade of Clichés
- FCBD Preview: Elizabeth Pitch's Fungirl: Tales Of A Grown-Up Nothing
- FCBD Preview: The Smurfs Return In Comics Ahead Of Netflix Show
- Summoners War: Legacy #1 Review: Pretty Effective
- FCBD Preview: White Ash – Elves and Dwarves in Pennsylvania
- Simina Popescu's Leap Graphic Novel to be Published by Roaring Brook
- FCBD Preview: All-Star Judge Dredd With Al-Star Ewing
- DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs – The Daily LITG, 6th of May 2021
LITG six years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.
- Green Lantern Writer Gerard Jones Writes a Blog From Prison
- Wonder Woman Cosplay, Michael Grey and The Daily LITG, 6th May 2020
- Marvel Makes Ant-Man, Star, Iron Heart, Ravencroft, Etc Digital-Only
- DC Comics Schedule for June – Including Batman #92, #93 and Punchline
- AmazonWatch: Marvel TPBs For Free, From Venom to Secret Invasion
- Tesco Robots Are Coming To Sort Your Supermarket Shopping In the UK
- Fanboy Wrampage: Scott Hall vs. Session Moth Martina Over Odd Offer
- The Flash Season 6 Preview: To Stop Godspeed, Barry Must Pay the Piper
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles On Show's Legacy
- DC Comics Totally Dominates Advance Reorders With Catwoman
LITG seven years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men
Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.
- Marvel Studios Phase 4 Kicks off The Multiverse?!
- Netflix Releases 'The Wandering Earth' Without Announcement or Fanfare
- Just How Kinky Will Jonathan Hickman's X-Men Be?
- Patrick Gleason Debuts New Look of the Marvel Universe, Jumps From DC Comics to Marvel Exclusive
- Steve Englehart Releases Unpublished Batman: Dark Detective Vol 3 With Marshall Rogers
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch
- Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits
- John Bogdanove, Superman artist
- Brett Cate, writer on Shahrazad.
- Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro
- Michael Kronenberg, comics cover designer
- Paul Mounts, comics colourist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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