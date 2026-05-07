Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jonathan hickman, newlitg

Jonathan Hickman On Spider-Man in The Daily LITG, 7th of May, 2026

Jonathan Hickman, having to "Pull Back" writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home in The Daily LITG, for the 7th of May, 2026

Article Summary Jonathan Hickman tops Bleeding Cool with details on why he had to pull back while writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home.

The Daily LITG rounds up Bleeding Cool’s ten biggest stories, from Batman and Fantastic Four to Marvel layoffs.

More recent coverage includes Marguerite Bennett scoops, Storm spoilers, and Absolute Compact Comics updates.

Jonathan Hickman also echoes through past LITG highlights, alongside comics birthdays and the daily mailing list.

Jonathan Hickman, having to "Pull Back" writing Spider-Man: Long Way Home, was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

For this cover, Mark Brooks says "My first time drawing 616 Punisher officially for Marvel, I believe. FOC is today so call your local retailer to request your copy!" Um., okay, that was last Monday. But still…

Jonathan Hickman and the ten most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, Lego Haunted House Set

LITG two years ago, Batman's New Look

LITG three years ago, S.W.A.T.: CBS Ends

LITG four years ago, Grant Morrison's Kirk

LITG five years ago, DC Comics, From Crisis to Catalogs

LITG six years ago – Gerard Jones and Marvel Digital-Only

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown. With more from Wonder Woman's cosplay adventures, Shane Davis fighting for his artwork and the mystery of Michael Grey.

LITG seven years ago – Marvel Multiverse and Kinky X-Men

Marvel Studios threw out Multiversal words after Avengers Endgame two years ago.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Maximortal and Brat Pack creator, Swamp Thing writer-artist Rick Veitch

Roberta Gregory creator of Naughty Bits

creator of Naughty Bits John Bogdanove , Superman artist

, Superman artist Brett Cate , writer on Shahrazad.

, writer on Shahrazad. Silk & Stone artist Cesar Madarro

Michael Kronenberg , comics cover designer

, comics cover designer Paul Mounts, comics colourist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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