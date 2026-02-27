Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: ABC Releases Season 1 Ep. 3: "My Rom-Com" Image Gallery

With a new episode of ABC's Zach Braff, Donald Faison & Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs next week, here's a look at S01E03: "My Rom-Com."

Article Summary Scrubs returns with a new episode, "My Rom-Com," airing March 4th on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Elliot faces a tough patient, while J.D. discovers the world of online doctor reviews.

Turk shares important lessons with his interns as they adapt to new surgical technology.

Also check out the overview for March 11th's S01E04: "My Poker Face".

Based on the streaming number coming in over on Hulu, there are a whole lot of folks excited about original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs being back on our screens. That brings us to our updated look at what's still to come, with March 4th's S01E03: "My Rom-Com," finding Elliot (Chalke) dealing with a stubborn patient, J.D. (Braff) falling down the rabbit hole of online doctor reviews, and Turk (Faison) offering his interns some very valuable lessons. After checking out the official overview and image gallery (with behind-the-scenes looks) for next week's episode, stick around for the official overview for May 11th's S01E04: "My Poker Face."

Scrubs S01E03: "My Rom-Com" & S01E04: "My Poker Face" Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 3: "My Rom-Com" – Elliot faces a dilemma with a stubborn patient, while J.D. discovers online doctor reviews. Meanwhile, Turk teaches his interns about new surgical technology and unexpected life lessons.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 4: "My Poker Face" – To relive their glory days, J.D. plans a poker night with Turk. Elsewhere, competition brews between the medical and surgical interns, while Elliot decides how to handle a social media-obsessed patient.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

