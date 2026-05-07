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Disney/Marvel, The Punisher, Good Omens 3 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Daredevil: Born Again, Ted Turner, High Potential, The Punisher, Disney/Marvel, Good Omens 3, and more!

Article Summary Disney and Marvel layoffs take center stage as BCTV Daily Dispatch tracks a new “culture of efficiency” push.

The Punisher special gets a timeline update tied to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Frank Castle’s return.

Good Omens 3 teases major stakes for Aziraphale and Crowley, while House of the Dragon drops new Season 3 art.

SNL, AEW, High Potential, Harry Potter, and Ted Turner’s WCW legacy round out a packed Disney-friendly TV lineup.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL/SNL UK, AEW Dynamite/Collision, Man of Tomorrow, Daredevil: Born Again, Harry Potter, High Potential, Ted Turner & WCW, The Punisher: One Last Kill, Disney/Marvel, Good Omens 3, House of the Dragon, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, May 7th, 2026:

SNL Cast, Host Matt Damon Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

AEW Dynamite and Collision Combine for 3-Hour Extravaganza Tonight

Man of Tomorrow: Matthew Lillard Has Reportedly Joined The Cast

SNL UK Cast & Host Hannah Waddingham Check In From Table Read

SNL Promo: Can Matt Damon "Good Will Hunting" The Perfect Sketch? No

Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner on Matt's Season 3 Fate, Big Returns

Harry Potter Season 2 Adapting "Chamber of Secrets"; Filming This Fall

High Potential S03: Nora & Lilla Zuckerman Tapped as New Showrunners

Ted Turner & WCW Left Wrestling Void That Hasn't Been Filled Since

The Punisher Special Set Before, During Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Will Disney Move to "Culture of Efficiency" Mean More Marvel Layoffs?

Good Omens 3 Look: Aziraphale Rallies the Troops; Crowley Pays a Price

House of the Dragon Drops Official Season 3 Key Art Poster: Win or Die

ESPN's Mina Kimes Hosting This Month's Scripps National Spelling Bee

Daredevil: Born Again, Rick and Morty & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

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