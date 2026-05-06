Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL Cast, Host Matt Damon Check In From Wednesday Night Read-Thru

With the season's penultimate episode this weekend, NBC's SNL host Matt Damon and members of the show's cast checked in from read-thru.

With only two more shows left in Season 51, NBC's Saturday Night Live returns this weekend with host Matt Damon and musical guest Noah Kahan. Before we look back at the midweek sketch from earlier today, here's Damon and some of the SNL cast checking in during the read-thru for this weekend's show.

Here's a look at Damon and the SNL cast from Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by a look back at the SNL Midweek Sketch:

This week's SNL Midweek Sketch kicked off with Damon finding SNL stars Sarah Sherman and Jeremy Culhane staring intently at a whiteboard. Their mission? To figure out the perfect SNL sketch – a rabbit hole that apparently drove Will Ferrell insane. When Damon calls them out for going for a Good Will Hunting thing – a move that's around 30 years old – Sherman clarifies that she's never seen the film (while Culhane confesses that he grew up in a cult and didn't watch any films). We don't want to spoil anything, but let's just say that the answer may just lie with a"Bisexual cigarette talk show," "Black Snape as host," "No guests," and a stoner carrot checking into a casino hospital. Or not.

The SNL Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!