The Rookie Returns Tonight: Here's Our S07E09: "The Kiss" Preview

Check out our preview of tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie, S07E09: "The Kiss" and overviews for S07E10: "Chaos Agent" & S07E11: "Speed."

With only hours to go until the next new episode of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie, we're passing along our preview rundown of S07E09: "The Kiss" – including an overview, image gallery episode trailer, and maybe even in sneak peek or two. If you missed it yesterday, our Season 7 rundown now also includes official overviews for the next two episodes – S07E10: "Chaos Agent" and S07E11: "Speed." Also, Fillion discussed the ABC series during his visits with Kelly & Mark Live and Good Morning America:

The Rookie S07E09 "The Kiss," E10 "Chaos Agent" & E11 "Speed" Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 9: "The Kiss" – The team mobilizes to locate a suspect after a deadly series of events affects one of their own. Meanwhile, Celina (Lisseth Chavez) takes on her first case with Bailey's (Jenna Dewan) help. Here's a look at the episode trailer, sneak peeks (thanks to The Rookie BTS for one of them), and image gallery for tonight's episode:

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10: "Chaos Agent": John (Nathan Fillion), Lucy (Melissa O'Neil), and Angela (Alyssa Diaz) investigate the suspicious stabbing of three teenage girls. Back at the station, the team experiences technical difficulties while managing a group of prisoners and a wild animal.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: "Speed": John (Nathan Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. While Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) investigate the suspects, Tim (Eric Winter) challenges Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) decision-making skills.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

