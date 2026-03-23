Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S08E12 "Spy Games" Preview: Another FBI/LAPD Team-Up

Check out our updated pregame preview for tonight's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E12: "Spy Games."

Article Summary The Rookie S08E12, "Spy Games," sees a high-stakes FBI and LAPD team-up to protect Bailey.

Wesley’s campaign troubles create tension in his marriage to Angela, testing their relationship.

Preview for S08E13, "The Thinker," teases a new role for Bailey and big changes for the team.

Eric Winter hints that a Chenford wedding could be a natural next step for Tim and Lucy.

Welcome back to our weekly pregame preview of what's ahead with tonight's episode ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, as well as what the rest of the season has to offer. In S08E12: "Spy Games," the FBI and LAPD team up on an operation to keep Bailey (Jenna Dewan) safe, while troubles with Wesley's (Shawn Ashmore) campaign begin impacting his marriage to Angela (Alyssa Diaz). We've got an official overview, an image gallery, a trailer, and a sneak peek for you to check out below. Following that, we have an official overview for S08E13: "The Thinker," with Bailey taking on a new role, things not going so well for Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and the team looking for some new blood. In addition, we pass along Eric Winter's recent thoughts regarding whether or not wedding bells are in Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) future.

UPDATE: We've also added the official overview for S08E14: "Tiger Bear," set for April 6th:

The Rookie Season 8: S08E12 – S08E14 Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 12: "Spy Games" – The FBI and LAPD join forces on a covert sting operation to protect Bailey, while Wesley and Angela face tensions in their marriage when his campaign is threatened by a public scandal.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 13: "The Thinker" – Bailey gets a new role, and a ride-along with Nolan goes awry. Meanwhile, the team looks to recruit new members.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 14: "Tiger Bear" – A troubling incident at a school draws the team into a complex case, while Celina's temporary missing persons assignment leads her into a dangerous situation.

Chenford Wedding Would Be "Natural Progression": Eric Winter

While there's a whole lot that fans of The Rookie love about the series, the growing and evolving relationship between Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), aka "Chenford," might be near the top of that list. But now that Lucy and Tim are living together, could "Chenford" be hearing wedding bells in the future? "Oh, wow," Winter replied when asked the question during his interview with Deadline Hollywood, in support of his Palm Republic Rum.

"Tim and Lucy are definitely still building in a positive way," he continued. "They've overcome a ton and I think what we're going to see throughout the season is how they continue to navigate this work-life balance. I would say they're getting to a really good place in their relationship, there's some positive movement in a direction that I think they're seeing each other, obviously they moved in with each other. So what I can say is that they're in a really positive place."

A positive place that could lead to a trip down the aisle? "I feel like that would be a natural progression for them," Winter said. "I think Tim has learned from his mistakes. He's in it for the long haul, and wants to build a future, and sees that future. Will he get the courage to do it is one thing, and to dive back in with somebody at work to that level and take it to the next step, I think, is something he'll wrestle with. But I think he's excited to consider that for sure."

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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