The Rookie: We've Got Images, Promo Trailer for S08E05: "The Network"

Check out the image gallery, overview, and promo trailer released for next week's episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie, S08E05: "The Network."

Article Summary Get an early look at The Rookie S08E05: "The Network" with a new promo trailer and images.

Lieutenant Grey and the FBI seek help from an old ally to crack a powerful criminal network.

Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina tackle the fallout from a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

The new episode airs February 2nd, loaded with action, teamwork, and signature Rookie drama.

It looks like ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie wants to drop some surprises on a Wednesday. Only two days after the hit series debuted in its new Monday night timeslot, we're not only getting a promo trailer for S08E05: "The Network" (hitting on February 2nd), but also the image gallery. Here's a look at what you can expect…

The Rookie S08E05 "The Network" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 5: "The Network" – Lieutenant Grey and the FBI task force enlist the help of an old colleague to uncover a criminal network, while Nolan, Miles, Lucy, and Celina respond to a mysterious officer-involved shooting.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

