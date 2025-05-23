Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" Trailer Released

In the promo trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly," a lot of folks seem to have their own plans in play...

After sharing a look at the official overview, image gallery, and sneak peek at AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E04: "Feisty Friendly" earlier this week, we're now getting a chance to check out the official episode trailer for this weekend's chapter. As the caption that accompanied the clip below alludes to, it sure does seem like a whole lot of folks have their own side plans in play – not just Maggie and Negan…

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 4: "Feisty Friendly" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 4: "Feisty Friendly" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) uncovers surprising information; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) attempts to outmanoeuvre a slippery foe. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Keith Staskiewicz.

Everyone's got their own plan… 🔥 Things are heating up with an all-new episode of #DeadCity this Sunday on AMC & AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cc7hNrmy8X — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) May 23, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

