The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 7 Preview: Deadly Decisions

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 7: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak."

It's six down and two to go when it comes to the second season of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, which is still a whole lot of time for things to go completely to hell. That brings us to our preview for S02E07: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" ("New Day, New Beginning"), as Negan faces a serious crossroads and Maggie faces teaming up with one of the last people she ever expected. Check out what's ahead with a look at the official overview, episode trailer, image gallery, and more for the season's penultimate episode:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E07: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 7: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" – Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) go on harrowing journeys and face unexpected challenges. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the trailer and image gallery released for the season's penultimate chapter:

When you've come this far, there's no stopping. Don't miss the penultimate episode of #DeadCity this SUNDAY on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/A19b0voReG — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

