The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: Our Updated S02E06 Preview

Check out our preview for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, including Cohan discussing directing tonight's episode and more.

It's not like every episode of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City isn't special, because they are. But not every episode is directed by Cohan, unlike tonight's chapter, S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days." With The Dama (Lisa Emery), Narvaez (Dascha Polanco), and Roksana (Pooya Mohseni) permanently out of the picture, Negan and Maggie have reached the "wildcard" stage, with The Croat (Željko Ivanek) and Bruegel (Kim Coates) seemingly holding most – if not all – of the cards. Oh, and did we mention that it looks like Maggie will end up fighting a bear? With that in mind, here's our updated preview of what's ahead with tonight's chapter (beginning with some thoughts from Cohan on her directing experience):

Cohan on Directing an Action-Packed, Intense Episode for Her First Outing: "It was pretty incredible. This past week, I've been reflecting a lot about it, and I have a snapshot in my mind of almost every crew member and an awesome moment that we had. Not that there were not so many challenges, but it was just very, very rewarding."

Cohan on One of the Challenges of Directing Tonight's Episode: "It was very expensive, and you have to just imagine it. And then I had to do a lot of things that I hadn't done before, so it was just a lot of late nights of staying up and working with our storyboard artist, who storyboarded some really complex sequences, and then working with other director friends outside of the show. I think the most challenging part was really just reminding myself that I would enjoy it and to breathe. Just breathe. And so I just tried to just stay focused."

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E06: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 6: "Bridge Partners Are Hard to Come by These Days" – Maggie (Lauren Cohan) considers making an alliance, as the outcome of Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) actions comes to a head. Directed by Lauren Cohan and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the image gallery that was released early for next weekend's chapter:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

