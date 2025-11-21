Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Jimmi Simpson Spends BDay with "Dead City" Co-Stars

Jimmi Simpson spent his birthday filming The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and Aimee Garcia.

Article Summary Jimmi Simpson celebrated his birthday on set with his The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 3 co-stars.

Simpson joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and Aimee Garcia in the new season.

New showrunner Seth Hoffman leads as the series explores fresh challenges in Manhattan.

Maggie and Negan must unite to save Manhattan, while new threats and faces emerge in Season 3.

As production on the third season of Showrunner Seth Hoffman and AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City rolls on, we've been getting more and more looks at what's been going on with the cast behind the scenes. But this go-around is a special one, with Jimmi Simpson (Dark Matter, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) spending his birthday on the set with Morgan, Cohan, and Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Criminal Minds: Evolution) – and offering us our best look yet at the foursome (with Simpson looking pretty badass).

"Thanks for the birthday sweetness, buddies! Truly. I was working all day with these 3 dreamboats and one of the best crews I've ever known – The Walking Dead: Dead City. ❤️❤️❤️," Simpson wrote as the caption to his post, which included a look at him with his "Dead City" co-stars:

In the upcoming third season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) finally put aside their differences to build the first thriving community in Manhattan since the apocalypse. However, when chaos begins to arise in the city, they are forced to question whether they have learned from their old wounds or whether their dark past will spell doom for the entire city. Aimee Garcia's Renata is described as "a disarmingly charming leader with a natural ability to win people over with her optimism and convivial personality." Jimmi Simpson is set for the role of Dillard, though additional details were not released. Raúl Castillo (Task, Army of the Dead) has joined the series as a series regular in the role of Luis, though no additional details were offered.

NYC isn't done with Negan and Maggie just yet… 🍎#DeadCity will be returning for SEASON 3, with #TWD veteran Seth Hoffman joining as showrunner! pic.twitter.com/GaTVvJrxdx — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 16, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland, on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the second season starred Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast for the second season. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

