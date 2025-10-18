Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Glad "Caryl" Never Became a Reality

Heading into AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 finale, Norman Reedus explains why he's Daryl and Carol aren't a romantic couple.

Article Summary Norman Reedus explains why he's glad Daryl and Carol never became a romantic couple on The Walking Dead.

Reedus values the deep, platonic bond between Daryl and Carol over a potential romance in the show.

Daryl and Carol's unique friendship is seen as more spiritually meaningful than a typical TV love story.

Reedus believes making them a couple would risk ruining the unique dynamic cherished by fans.

With this weekend bringing the Season 3 finale of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and with production already underway on the fourth and final season, a popular topic among a lot of TWD fans has become front and center once again. Will Daryl and Carol ever be a couple? For many, the seeds of the two eventually becoming romantic were planted earlier in the original series, and they will point to a number of examples from the past that only fuel the belief that they're destined to be a couple. For others, Daryl and Carol have a deep bond of friendship and commitment to one another that's much more familial at heart. During a recent press run in support of the series ahead of its final run, Reedus shared why he's glad that the TWD writers never took Daryl and Carol down the romantic road.

"I'm glad that we never went down that road of, 'We're together, we're a couple.' … They value their friendship so much that — why mess with it?" Reedus shared during an audio interview with ABC. In the ABC News clip above, Reedus further elaborated on why he prefers the creative direction that was gone with. "If we were a couple or if we coupled up, you sort of open up a door for a disaster, you know? Like, in real life, that could happen, but their friendship is so special that they leave it. They know what it is, and they respect it, and they leave it there," Reedus explained. "They sort of have this understanding, this sort of spiritual connection that's not brought on by lust or loneliness or whatever would happen in that kind of a world."

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 7: "Solaz del Mar" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 7: "Solaz del Mar" – Our heroes fight to protect the people they love. Written by Jason Richman and David Zabel, here's a look at the official image gallery and two sneak peeks that were released:

The third season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

